Formnext 2023: Day Three, Slam Dunk

I´m high, high on trade show. I´ve met so many new people and seen so many old friends that it is absolutely wonderful. I´m super excited about a number of developments that we can see emerging. Many people were super happy with the high amount of leads and good conversations they had and that makes me happy too. I´ve also seen some developments that are making my mind whirr at new possibilities.

Stretch

We’ve always been bad at elastomeric materials. It’s nice to see this being ameliorated and there are many nice new products coming out. This year we can see a lot of advances in flexible materials. Formlabs has new flexible materials including a silicone. Henkel has released some high performing materials including some that feel amazing. The Loctite 3D IND5714 has been designed for rebound and resistant to tearing. The HP Brooks shoe sole is super comfortable. BASF has some amazing elastomeric TPUs for sintering and material extrusion. Just about all the sintering companies have elastomeric materials from Lubrizol, BASF or others. Inkbit came out with a new TEPU 50 A shore elastomeric material. Evonik came out with TPA which is think is completely awesome. Stratasys has a P3 stretch material for elastomeric prototypes from BASF. EOS of course has the ball and the Digital Foam. There are also tonnes of elastomeric applications from gloves to seats, helmets and sports equipment. Chromatic and Rapid Liquid Print are both putting out some absolutely amazing parts through a Viscotec/new chemistry approach and a FRESH-like method of printing into a gel. The elastomeric application space has exploded since a few years. I love the types of business cases we can explore with these. Overall I´m most excited about elastomers this year, more than any other material family. The overlap between custom fit to human, custom geometry for function and 3D printing is just fantastic.

Connectors

But, sadly everyone has discovered a new promised land connectors. This is of course an amazing application for 3D printing. Some people were privately making a killing with this but the cat is out of the bag. High mix and low volume with specific shapes lead times are an issue for connector companies. Often just in time delivery or issues with the supply chain abound. And there are lots and lots of variations around of connectors. Some are very critical and high end which is nice for us. This one is a shame because we got a lot of mileage out of promoting the connector application to clients. Now it’s gone from being a whispered thing to something found on many stands. I love the connectors above by Stratasys. Really also lovely to see ESD safe and a host of FR materials come out to cater to this market.

Evolution

The Zaxe Z3S looks shiny and nice. You’d be mistaken if you just idly walked by this stand. Because I can see some Hi Win rails in there, it is Core XY, Klipper and high flow. These are all real trendy areas in desktop right now. But, here they look well combined. I haven’t tested the machine but this Turkish startup is literally giving me a symphony that I hoped I would have composed myself. It’s exactly what a business 3D Printer needs and for around $4000 it seems attractively priced. It has PEI build sheets and a solid looking steel chassis. With an enclosed chamber and HEPA it should be close to fulfilling a lot of business wish lists. This is the kind of new and evolved machine that I wish we’d see more of. On many other stands I saw machines that were once rickety or seemed useless find niches and improve.

Evolve Additive meanwhile has quietly been making some of the most well defined and detailed polymer parts for years now. Yes they’re still not high but they look amazing. The company showcased new yield and got closer to making more parts possible. Still the most consumer friendly stuff ever and with an Alphacam partnership they could get a lot of traction.

There are lots of deals happening, lots of alliances forming again as well. We’re seeing a lot of continuous or gradual improvements. Now with some of them we can see possible futures in combat helmets as well as golf clubs and car seats. Whereas am still worried about the old way of doing things through selling machines not products I am completely over the moon due to all the nascent applications and gradual improvements being shown.

