EPlus3D

3DPOD Episode 177: 3D Printing at Point-of-Care with Gabe Linke, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Share this Article

Gabe Linke serves as a technical specialist at Children’s Nebraska hospital, where he plays a pivotal role as a bridge between conceptual ideas and their tangible, printable counterparts. His expertise lies in transforming patient scans into makable models. He is among the select few with extensive experience in operating a hospital 3D printing lab. While such labs were once a rarity, they are now experiencing rapid expansion. Many hospitals are increasingly adopting 3D printing to create medical models for various purposes, including teaching, education, patient explanations, and planning complex surgeries. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Gabe guides us through his workflow, sharing insights about the 3D printers he utilizes and highlighting aspects that are crucial to him. He also shares insights into what matters to the doctors he collaborates with and their patients, showcasing the integral role of 3D printing in modern medical practices.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Iowa Demolishes Its First 3D Printed Home

BigRep Announces SPAC Deal for 3D Printing IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessEuropeFeatured Stories

Large-format 3D Printer Maker BigRep Acquires HAGE3D

BigRep GmbH, the German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of industrial-scale extrusion 3D printers, has acquired HAGE3D, an Austria-based company that also manufactures large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. According to...

November 7, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 22, 2023

There’s plenty to do in the 3D printing industry this week! We’ll tell you about events happening all over the world, and webinars about everything from pellet 3D printing for...

October 22, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 1, 2023

Things are slowing down a little this week, but there are still plenty of events and webinars to attend in the additive manufacturing industry! Stratasys, and 3D Systems continue their...

October 1, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 24, 2023

We’ve got another eventful week coming up in the 3D printing industry! There are events and conferences in several countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Singapore, and webinars on all...

September 24, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP
EOS FDR
BASF/Forward AM
Arburg
3D Systems
Flashforge
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AMR Military
Velo3D
HP
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides