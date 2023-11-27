3DPOD Episode 177: 3D Printing at Point-of-Care with Gabe Linke, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Gabe Linke serves as a technical specialist at Children’s Nebraska hospital, where he plays a pivotal role as a bridge between conceptual ideas and their tangible, printable counterparts. His expertise lies in transforming patient scans into makable models. He is among the select few with extensive experience in operating a hospital 3D printing lab. While such labs were once a rarity, they are now experiencing rapid expansion. Many hospitals are increasingly adopting 3D printing to create medical models for various purposes, including teaching, education, patient explanations, and planning complex surgeries. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Gabe guides us through his workflow, sharing insights about the 3D printers he utilizes and highlighting aspects that are crucial to him. He also shares insights into what matters to the doctors he collaborates with and their patients, showcasing the integral role of 3D printing in modern medical practices.
