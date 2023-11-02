EPlus3D

US Air Force Awards Materion $5M for Beryllium 3D Printing

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America
Electronics
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded a two-year, $5 million contract to Materion Corporation of Ohio to expand its R&D into 3D printing applications for beryllium and aluminum-beryllium powders. In addition to defense and aerospace, Materion’s R&D into additive manufacturing (AM) applications for beryllium is also focused on the energy market.

Since it is capable of achieving a rare balance between high strength and thermal conductivity and relatively low density, beryllium is found in a diversity of aircraft and spacecraft components, as well as parts for satellites. The two-year AFRL contract will bolster Materion’s R&D for beryllium powders usable in “multiple deposition technologies”, along with the pre- and post-processing and workforce development associated with that objective.

Custom UHV chamber made from beryllium. Image courtesy of Materion

In a press release about the AFRL’s award of a $5 million contract to Materion for R&D into AM applications for beryllium, the president of Materion Performance Materials, Clive Grannum, said, “Our [AM] laboratory has demonstrated the viability of beryllium [AM], and we look forward to working with the US-AFRL to advance into a new phase of our [R&D] efforts. With our long history innovating beryllium solutions, we have the expertise to operationalize these specialized manufacturing techniques for existing and new customers who need more complex components for their next-generation applications.”

Image courtesy of AFRL

Although beryllium is quite a rare metal, the market for it is expected to grow considerably over the next decade owing to its viability for use in the high-demand sectors mentioned above. In this regard, another factor favoring the potential growth of the metal’s use in AM applications — especially for the US market — is the fact that the US is by far the largest beryllium producer.

In fact, according to the US Geological Survey, the US is “one of only three countries that process beryllium ores and concentrates into beryllium products.” Thus, the standardization and scaling of AM applications for beryllium would yield a significant opportunity for the US to leverage AM to create a wholly domestic supply chain for the national manufacturing base.

Down the road, this could hold the greatest significance for sectors not even mentioned, most namely, semiconductors, given how crucial beryllium-oxide is in the manufacture of heat management components for electronics products. In this vein, it is highly relevant that both the AFRL and Materion are headquartered in Ohio, a state that a variety of major stakeholders — including DoD — are rapidly building up into a hub for advanced manufacturing of electronics.

Finally, then, this contract exemplifies the way in which agencies within the US military have taken the reshoring of US manufacturing into their own hands. In some cases, as with IperionX and its efforts to reshore US titanium output, this activity takes the form of essentially building entirely new supply chains from scratch. In cases like this one, the idea is to build upon an existing supply chain in a way that will allow the domestic manufacturing base to maximize that supply chain’s potential well into the future. To succeed, the overall effort of reshoring will require constant activity on both fronts, in order to turn weaknesses into strengths and to ensure that existing strengths continue to be national advantages.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Lunar Highways with a Pinch of Sun and Dust

The Role of Private Equity in 3D Printing Service Consolidation

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
BusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingStocks

Schaeffler Acquires Multi-Material 3D Printing Division from Desktop Metal

The additive manufacturing (AM) landscape is evolving rapidly, and legacy manufacturers are stepping into the ring. Among them is Schaeffler Special Machinery, the machine construction unit of the Schaeffler Group,...

October 27, 2023
3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)BusinessStocks

AMR and Cantor Fitzgerald to Host AM Investment Strategies 2023 Roundtable ahead of Formnext

The upcoming online roundtable, AM Investment Strategies 2023, aims to provide a sweeping view of the 3D printing industry’s current state and future prospects. Hosted by Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR,...

October 27, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Services3D SoftwareBusinessEuropeMedical 3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Veteran Fried Vancrean Retires as Materialise CEO

Fried Vancrean is a luminary in the 3D printing world. After three decades leading Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS), we had the privilege of interviewing him and featuring him not once but...

October 26, 2023
3D Printing ServicesBusinessNorth America

Fathom Appoints New CEO During Challenging Financial Environment

In a move signaling a strategic shift for the company, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) announced the appointment of Carey Chen as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ryan...

October 23, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
6K webinar
Arburg
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
Velo3D
Flashforge
HP
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS FDR
HP
3D Systems
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD
AM Investment Strategies 2023

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides