3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force Issues Final Report

Back in May, auto repair industry professionals associated with the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Worldwide launched the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force. Headed by Harold Sears, who led the additive manufacturing (AM) division at Ford Motor Company, the organization’s intimal members also include a dozen other individuals integral to the US ecosystem for automotive spares produced with AM.
Now, the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force has issued its final report, which can be found here. One of the participants in this initial phase of the group’s activities, Mario Dimovski of The Boyd Group Services Inc., told me that the group plans to continue its activities in some form following the release of the report.
Before that happens, anyone interested in contributing to the organization’s mission should take notice of the report’s main implications. In addition to interviewing industry insiders with relevant experience and conducting both in-person and virtual investigation of parts, members of the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force visited facilities all over the world that are conducting research into AM for auto parts. The report outlines the most common advantages unlocked by use of AM in the global auto industry thus far, while also pointing to issues that will likely only be solvable via coordinated regulatory action.
I think that some of the group’s most intriguing findings entail the current benefits and drawbacks of 3D printed spare parts for auto insurance companies:
Overall, the report leans more towards the cautious side, which is only sensible concerning a topic where not only great quantities of capital but actual lives are at stake. It is certainly cautiously optimistic, however, and suggests proactive steps that can be taken, most importantly including the recommendation of “a regulatory body or governing authority” that “would define and enforce quality standards, certification processes, and compliance measures for 3D printed parts.”
Both the organization and its report are timely, not only because of the particular set of issues the US auto industry is facing right now, but equally insofar as any precedent set by the group’s work would serve as a viable model to be applied for AM in other industries. It is no secret that the regulatory landscape has to start acting far more quickly in order to catch up to the pace of technological change, and that objective would seem impossible to achieve unless more groups like the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force spring into existence.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Xact Metal to Bring Its Metal 3D Printers to Japan via New Partnership
Xact Metal, the metal additive manufacturing (AM) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in affordable powder bed fusion (PBF) platforms, has entered an exclusive partnership with System Create Co. to sell...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 30, 2023: Drone Customization, 3D Printed Bandage, & More
We’re kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs with software, as Meltio has a new toolpath generator. Moving on, a collaborative project is making drone customization and production with 3D printing...
Chinese 3D Printed Medicine Company Triastek Lands $20.4M in Pre-C Round
Triastek, the leader in additive manufacturing (AM) for pharmaceuticals based in Nanjing, China, has completed a Pre-C financing round worth $20.4 million dollars. Led by Guoxin International Investment, a Chinese...
6K Additive & AMR Chart the Metal AM Terrain with Latest Survey
In the dynamic landscape of additive manufacturing (AM), metal AM is a formidable pillar of innovation. From the intricate designs of aerospace to the life-saving advancements in the medical sector,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.