Inkbit

Bodyshop Trade Organization Launches 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingQuality Control
Eplus3D

Share this Article

Last month, the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Worldwide announced at the IBIS USA 2023 trade conference that it is launching a network called the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force. IBIS Worldwide is, according to the organization, the world’s first (and one of the world’s only) provider of conferences dedicated to the collision repair industry.

The task force has several long-term objectives, with the most urgent one, perhaps, being the creation of a network of experts and industry professionals with knowledge, experience, and interest in the use of 3D printing for auto repair. Pools for prospective members include both the additive manufacturing (AM) field, as well as all the many subdivisions within the auto industry, from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to insurers.

From there, the task force’s action plan entails a multifaceted approach to establish and grow the R&D and validation of 3D printed automotive repair parts, and even mentions the goal of establishing a certification body for such parts. The membership already comprises a formidable list of founding participants, and the head of the task force is Harold Sears, who ran the AM division at Ford Motor Company.

A 3D printed Ford part implemented during Harold Sears’ time at Ford. Image courtesy of Carbon

In a press release announcing the launch of the 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force, Sears commented, “We believe that 3D printing technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach parts supply and repair work, and we are excited to explore the possibilities further. …By exploring the use of 3D printing in repair work, we can find new and innovative ways to improve services and offer more efficient and cost-effective solutions to parts supply and collision repair businesses.”

The CEO of IBIS, Jason Moseley, who is also a member of the task force, said, “IBIS is very excited to be able to support such an innovative initiative and help educate and facilitate the introduction of 3D printing in the collision and auto repair industry. I also look forward to taking part in the task force and collaborating with the other subject matter experts on this exciting venture.”

Image courtesy of 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force

As the scale-up of the 3D printing industry accelerates, this is exactly the sort of development that is going to become more prevalent, and exactly the sort of organization that is going to become more influential. Which specific organizations ultimately gain the most influence is going to be decided very quickly, too.

Unlike at the beginning of earlier major epochs in industrialization, “Industry 4.0”, as it is sometimes still called, is emerging in an era in which the internet already exists. This gives any group of interests with enough resources to fund the best social media campaign a virtually unassailable edge. That is not a barrier to entry for established entities, and it is an impossibly difficult one for newcomers.

As such, a group like this one, with members on its board from some of the world’s largest corporations, for that reason alone automatically has a high likelihood of succeeding. Moreover, considering that the group is intent on establishing the regulations that say what does and does not constitute a legally acceptable 3D printed spare car part, success in this case would be no small victory. Going forward, it should gradually become easier to pick winners in the 3D printing industry by paying attention to which smaller companies are brought into the fold of all the forthcoming trade organizations, lobbying groups, think tanks, etc.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Stratasys and Desktop Metal Merged

Relativity Space Co-founder Jordan Noone on What it Takes to Run a VC Firm

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D Scanning4D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySocial IssuesSpace 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, May 20, 2023: 4D Printing, Sustainability, Inclusivity, & More

Starting with space news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, a Kansas City startup is building 3D printed re-entry capsules for on-demand cargo return from space. In research, a 3D...

May 20, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMetal 3D PrintingStocks

Alloy Enterprises Secures $26M for Novel Aluminum 3D Printing Tech

As recently reported by 3DPrint.com Senior Analyst Vanesa Listek, private investment into additive manufacturing (AM) startups has generally decreased from 2022 to 2023. However, there are notable standouts that have...

May 19, 2023
3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingBusiness

Japanese Chemical Leader Asahi Kasei Embraces 3D Printing: Invests in CASTOR for Software

Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei has made an investment in the Israeli startup CASTOR Technologies, which specializes in 3D printing software. In addition to using CASTOR’s 3D printing software and...

May 17, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, May 17, 2023: Stress-Resistant Alloy, 3D Printed Trophies, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting off with a little research, as materials scientists developed a 3D printing process that produces an extremely stress-resistant alloy. Moving on to...

May 17, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Prototool
Velo
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
EOS
FacFox
BASF
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides