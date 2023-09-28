Chinese 3D Printed Medicine Company Triastek Lands $20.4M in Pre-C Round

Triastek, the leader in additive manufacturing (AM) for pharmaceuticals based in Nanjing, China, has completed a Pre-C financing round worth $20.4 million dollars. Led by Guoxin International Investment, a Chinese sovereign wealth fund, the round also saw participation from Goldmine Multi-family Office, as well as one of Triastek’s existing investors, the president of Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Xiaoding Zheng. Financial services company China Renaissance served as Triastek’s advisor on the round.
Founded in 2015 by its CEO, Dr. Senping Cheng, Triastek is the inventor of the Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) process, unique amongst pharmaceutical AM platforms in its facilitation of on-demand continuous production. Earlier this year, Triastek won a TCT Award for Best 3D Printed Technology in Healthcare, the first pharmaceutical company to win the award.
According to Triastek, the company not only has the highest number of patents in the 3D printed pharmaceutical space — holding over 20 percent of such patent applications globally — its three Investigational New Drug (IND) clearances from the FDA and one IND clearance from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) mean Triastek also has the most 3D printed pharmaceutical products. Moreover, Triastek is the only Chinese pharmaceutical company in the Emerging Technology Program (ETP) that the FDA founded in 2014. Triastek claims to already have the capacity to print 75 million tablets per year.
As the CEO notes, Triastek intends to use the pre-C funds to accelerate the commercialization of the MED platform. Excitingly, the company also noted that it is in the process of developing three other technologies for pharmaceutical manufacturing, including Semi-Solid Extrusion, Micro-Injection Molding, and Micro-Droplet Jetting.
As I noted in a recent post about the NIST’s award of a contract to InfraTrac, a company specializing in quality assurance (QA) solutions for 3D printed pharmaceuticals, the relevant parties in both the public and private sectors seem to be serious about exploring 3D printing drugs at the point of need (the pharmacy or the hospital). There are many things to like about that idea, though its implementation would also obviously upend existing pharmaceutical supply chains, the pharmacist profession, and the business model for drugstores, at least in the US.
Thus, it is not something that would happen quickly, nor without a massive increase in investment into 3D printed pharmaceuticals. $20 million to one company on its own won’t lead to that disruption, but it is yet another sign that stakeholders are taking the idea of AM for pharmaceuticals seriously. As is the case when AM progress accelerates in any of the most stringently regulated areas of global industry, this is legitimizing not just for the narrow market segment itself, but for the entire AM sector.
Images courtesy of Triastek
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
GE is the Big Winner in DoE’s $72M Advanced Manufacturing Investment
Last week, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $72 million in funding for domestic wind energy and hydropower projects, including over $40 million awarded to projects for advanced manufacturing,...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 10, 2023
This might possibly be the longest webinar and event roundup we’ve ever done at 3DPrint.com—that’s how many offerings there are this week! I won’t waste your time in this introduction...
3D Printed Ramjet Created by Lockheed Martin and Velo3D
To bring hypersonics to reality, we require either materials that surpass the performance of those NASA and other organizations developed in the 1970s, or innovative ways to utilize these existing...
How Can 3D Printing Impact the Semiconductor Supply Chain?
Just as AM as a whole is being used as a tool to ensure more flexible, sustainable supply chains, 3D printing will be used to do the same for microchip...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.