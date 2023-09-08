Mark Your Calendars: AMUG 2024 Conference Registration Is Open

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced that registration for its 2024 Education and Training Conference is now open. The event, set for March 10-14 in Chicago, distinguishes itself from other industry gatherings by being a user-first event, fostering a collaborative atmosphere where attendees of all experience levels share insights and best practices. From sunup to sundown, AMUG packs more than 50 hours of peer interaction into a tight five-day schedule.

“AMUG Conferences are your ultimate playground for forging new connections and partnerships. Embrace the camaraderie, ignite your creativity, and unlock the potential for groundbreaking collaborations to shape the future of AM,” said Claire Belson Barnes, Director of Membership. “To get the most out of an AMUG Conference, participants new and old should take advantage of the ample conversations and connections by engaging in every moment, morning till night. This welcome gathering will set the stage for new members to be ready for the unique AMUG experience.”

The conference isn’t just talk, though. This past year’s keynote involved a fascinating cross-industry collaboration between special effects and medical applications, showcasing the real-world impact of AMUG’s unique meeting of minds. We were also treated to previously unseen footage from Divergent, in which it revealed unpublicized aspects of its robotic assembly process. The upcoming 2024 agenda will continue to prioritize networking and hands-on learning while incorporating feedback-driven changes to the AMUGexpo, technical sessions, and sponsorships.

“Our conference has always been ‘for users by users’, and we will ensure top-notch technical content by carefully vetting presentations for the AMUG tracks,” Ed Graham, Director of Education and Conference, said. “I believe that one of the best ways of learning is by doing. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready to get ‘hands-on’ in our Workshops on Thursday. You will learn from the experts and get a chance to participate in these fun and educational workshops.”

Companies keen to showcase their solutions will be pleased to hear about extended hours for the AMUGexpo, which will run from March 10-12. Meanwhile, attendees can look forward to keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and more, all carefully curated to deliver top-notch technical content.

For those eager to sign up, an advanced registration fee of $1,295 will apply through January 5, 2024. To register or to get more details, you can visit AMUG’s website.

