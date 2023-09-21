Ready for 2024: Additive Manufacturing Strategies Gears up to Revolutionize 3D Printing Industry Again
Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) has set the stage for another groundbreaking conference, slated for February 6-8, 2024. After a banner year that surpassed all expectations, the seventh installment is poised to redefine the landscape of the additive manufacturing industry with an unparalleled lineup of experts and speakers.
Stellar Sponsorship and Keynote Speakers
The sponsorship for this event showcases a cross-section of esteemed companies in the additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem, underlining the industry’s ongoing growth and significance. 3D printing pioneer Stratasys takes the spotlight as the Diamond Sponsor, accentuating its leadership role. Presenting Sponsor The Barnes Global Advisors highlights the financial and consultancy facets of the sector, reflecting its business maturity.
AM Ventures acts as the Networking Sponsor, emphasizing the importance of collaborations and partnerships in this field. The Platinum Sponsors include AMT, EOS, Lincoln Electric, 6K, Carpenter Additive, Dyndrite, Velo3D, and HP, each contributing unique strengths from materials to machinery, and software to post-processing, making it evident that this is an all-encompassing event for the additive manufacturing community.
An Exceptional Gathering of Industry Leaders
What truly sets AMS apart is its meticulously crafted lineup of speakers. Tailored specifically for 3D printing industry professionals, the list includes venture capitalists, seasoned entrepreneurs, and influential business leaders. This unique blend of perspectives will offer attendees a deep dive into the current and future trends in additive manufacturing, as well as a nuanced understanding of investment opportunities and business strategies. The list of participants so far includes:
- Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer, Stratasys
- Vincent Albanese, Manager of Strategic Partnership, North America, COBOD International
- John Barnes, Founder, The Barnes Global Advisors; CEO, Metal Powder Works
- Christine Bernat, Associate Director, Standards Facilitation, American National Standards Institute
- Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes Additive
- Tobias Brune, Head of Business Unit Additive Manufacturing, Trumpf
- Benny Buller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Velo3D
- Carlo De Bernardi, Principal Engineer, ConocoPhillips
- James DeMuth, Co-Founder & CEO, Seurat
- Mark Douglass, Business Development Manager, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions
- Amy Elliott, Senior Scientist, Group Leader, Robotics and Intelligent Systems, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Nick Estock, Product Manager, AddUp
- Ben Ferrar, Vice President, Carpenter Additive
- Glynn Fletcher, Vice Chairman, EOS Group; President, EOS North America
- Ric Fulop, Co-founder & CEO, Desktop Metal
- Harshil Goel, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Dyndrite
- Jason Gorey, Executive Director, ASTRO America
- Rob Gorham, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Blueforge Alliance
- Nadav Goshen, CEO, UltiMaker
- Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer, Subject Matter Expert, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
- Christian Hartenberger, Managing Director, Head of Industrial Technology and Aerospace/Defense Investment Banking, BNP Paribas
- John Hartner, Founder, Digital Industrialist LLC
- Arno Held, Managing Partner, AM Ventures
- Frank Carsten Herzog, Founder and Managing Partner, HZG Group
- Gordy Iler, Vice President – Sales, Ascentium Capital
- Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC
- Mingu Kang, CEO, ARIS Technology
- Humna Khan, CEO + Founder, ASTRO Mechanical Testing Laboratory
- Alex Kingsbury, Industry Consultant, Additive Economics
- Megan Kreiger, Program Manager, Additive Construction, Manufacturing, Mechanical Engineer, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
- Ivan Madera, Founder and CEO, Morf3D Inc.
- Robert McKay, Head of New Business Development, Victrex
- Francois Minec, Global Head of HP 3D Polymers, HP Inc.
- Kristin Mulherin, President, Women in 3D Printing
- Jordan Noone, Co-Founder and General Partner, Embedded Ventures
- Neal Orringer, President, ASTRO America
- Jack Oslan, Co-Founder and CEO, Diamond Age
- Alexander Oster, Head of Additive, Autodesk
- Greg Paulsen, Advanced Manufacturing Expert, 3D Printing Advocate, Application Engineer, Xometry
- Matt Petros, Co-founder & CEO, 3DEO
- Danny Piper, Principal, NewCap Partners, Inc.
- Adele Ratcliff, Director, Department of Defense Office of Innovation Capability and Modernization
- Frank Roberts, President, 6K Additive
- Duann Scott, Volunteer Advocate, 3MF Consortium; Founder, Bits to Atoms and DfAM Substack
- Scott Sevcik, Head of A&D Strategy and Innovation, Dassault Systemes
- Yoav Stern, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Nano Dimension
- Shai Terem, President & CEO, Markforged
- Ian Winfield, Vice President, Product & Applications, Fabric8Labs
- Terry Wohlers, Head of Advisory Services and Market Intelligence, Wohlers Associates
- Robert Yusin, CEO, Optomec
AMS 2024 is already shaping up to be an essential destination for anyone looking to stay on the cutting edge of the additive manufacturing industry. As New York City’s only 3D printing-focused event, the conference is a must-attend for professionals eager to navigate the future landscape of AM. The anticipation is palpable, and the impact of this gathering is sure to be felt long after the event concludes.
