Ready for 2024: Additive Manufacturing Strategies Gears up to Revolutionize 3D Printing Industry Again

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) has set the stage for another groundbreaking conference, slated for February 6-8, 2024. After a banner year that surpassed all expectations, the seventh installment is poised to redefine the landscape of the additive manufacturing industry with an unparalleled lineup of experts and speakers.

Stellar Sponsorship and Keynote Speakers

The sponsorship for this event showcases a cross-section of esteemed companies in the additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem, underlining the industry’s ongoing growth and significance. 3D printing pioneer Stratasys takes the spotlight as the Diamond Sponsor, accentuating its leadership role. Presenting Sponsor The Barnes Global Advisors highlights the financial and consultancy facets of the sector, reflecting its business maturity.

AM Ventures acts as the Networking Sponsor, emphasizing the importance of collaborations and partnerships in this field. The Platinum Sponsors include AMT, EOS, Lincoln Electric, 6K, Carpenter Additive, Dyndrite, Velo3D, and HP, each contributing unique strengths from materials to machinery, and software to post-processing, making it evident that this is an all-encompassing event for the additive manufacturing community.

An Exceptional Gathering of Industry Leaders

The AMS panel on large-format metal 3D printing.

What truly sets AMS apart is its meticulously crafted lineup of speakers. Tailored specifically for 3D printing industry professionals, the list includes venture capitalists, seasoned entrepreneurs, and influential business leaders. This unique blend of perspectives will offer attendees a deep dive into the current and future trends in additive manufacturing, as well as a nuanced understanding of investment opportunities and business strategies. The list of participants so far includes:

Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer, Stratasys

Vincent Albanese, Manager of Strategic Partnership, North America, COBOD International

John Barnes, Founder, The Barnes Global Advisors; CEO, Metal Powder Works

Christine Bernat, Associate Director, Standards Facilitation, American National Standards Institute

Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes Additive

Tobias Brune, Head of Business Unit Additive Manufacturing, Trumpf

Benny Buller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Velo3D

Carlo De Bernardi, Principal Engineer, ConocoPhillips

James DeMuth, Co-Founder & CEO, Seurat

Mark Douglass, Business Development Manager, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions

Amy Elliott, Senior Scientist, Group Leader, Robotics and Intelligent Systems, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Nick Estock, Product Manager, AddUp

Ben Ferrar, Vice President, Carpenter Additive

Glynn Fletcher, Vice Chairman, EOS Group; President, EOS North America

Ric Fulop, Co-founder & CEO, Desktop Metal

Harshil Goel, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Dyndrite

Jason Gorey, Executive Director, ASTRO America

Rob Gorham, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Blueforge Alliance

Nadav Goshen, CEO, UltiMaker

Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer, Subject Matter Expert, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Christian Hartenberger, Managing Director, Head of Industrial Technology and Aerospace/Defense Investment Banking, BNP Paribas

John Hartner, Founder, Digital Industrialist LLC

Arno Held, Managing Partner, AM Ventures

Frank Carsten Herzog, Founder and Managing Partner, HZG Group

Gordy Iler, Vice President – Sales, Ascentium Capital

Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

Mingu Kang, CEO, ARIS Technology

Humna Khan, CEO + Founder, ASTRO Mechanical Testing Laboratory

Alex Kingsbury, Industry Consultant, Additive Economics

Megan Kreiger, Program Manager, Additive Construction, Manufacturing, Mechanical Engineer, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center

Ivan Madera, Founder and CEO, Morf3D Inc.

Robert McKay, Head of New Business Development, Victrex

Francois Minec, Global Head of HP 3D Polymers, HP Inc.

Kristin Mulherin, President, Women in 3D Printing

Jordan Noone, Co-Founder and General Partner, Embedded Ventures

Neal Orringer, President, ASTRO America

Jack Oslan, Co-Founder and CEO, Diamond Age

Alexander Oster, Head of Additive, Autodesk

Greg Paulsen, Advanced Manufacturing Expert, 3D Printing Advocate, Application Engineer, Xometry

Matt Petros, Co-founder & CEO, 3DEO

Danny Piper, Principal, NewCap Partners, Inc.

Adele Ratcliff, Director, Department of Defense Office of Innovation Capability and Modernization

Frank Roberts, President, 6K Additive

Duann Scott, Volunteer Advocate, 3MF Consortium; Founder, Bits to Atoms and DfAM Substack

Scott Sevcik, Head of A&D Strategy and Innovation, Dassault Systemes

Yoav Stern, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Nano Dimension

Shai Terem, President & CEO, Markforged

Ian Winfield, Vice President, Product & Applications, Fabric8Labs

Terry Wohlers, Head of Advisory Services and Market Intelligence, Wohlers Associates

Robert Yusin, CEO, Optomec

AMS 2024 is already shaping up to be an essential destination for anyone looking to stay on the cutting edge of the additive manufacturing industry. As New York City’s only 3D printing-focused event, the conference is a must-attend for professionals eager to navigate the future landscape of AM. The anticipation is palpable, and the impact of this gathering is sure to be felt long after the event concludes.

