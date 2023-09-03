3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 3, 2023

In the 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup this week, 3D Systems continues its roadshow, ASTM International starts a professional certificate course, GE Additive holds a webinar about how binder jetting can accelerate metal production, MatterHackers is having an open house with Mimaki USA, and much more. Read on for all the details!

September 5 – October 3: ASTM’s Professional Certificate Course

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) begins its eight-module online Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing this week, covering the general concepts of the AM process chain. Attendees will gain core foundational knowledge, and, upon completing a multiple-choice exam at the end, earn a General AM Certificate that serves as the prerequisite for future role-based AM certificates through AMCOE. Additionally, once the application form is filled out, attendees can receive 3.2 Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The course, which starts September 5th and goes through October 3rd, will cover two modules each week; this week’s modules are AM Process Overview & Terminology and Design & Simulation.

“This course will feature 16 experts across the field of additive manufacturing to provide a comprehensive course covering all of the general concepts of the AM process chain to its attendees. Attendees will be given virtual access to two modules per week for self learning and then a live Q&A session with course instructors will be held the following week to review content.”

You can register for the course here.

September 5: Automated FDM Post-Processing

PostProcess Technologies will hold another “How it Works” webinar, this one about “Automated FDM Post-Processing.” The webinar, at 10 am EST on the Tuesday the 5th, will offer a demonstration of the company’s automated 3D post-processing and FDM support removal solutions, and attendees will have the chance to engage in a live Q&A.

“Conducted by one of our post-processing experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results. See the solutions running on the proprietary AUTOMAT3D® platform and engage in real-time Q&A.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 6 – 7: Hybrid Manufacturing Systems with ORNL

A two-day, in-person “Workshop in Human Factors Challenges Towards the Industrialization of Hybrid Systems” will be held at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Knoxville, Tennessee from September 6-7. It will offer a setting for academia, government, and industry end users to discuss the technology’s current state related to readiness for industry adoption, and gain a better understanding of the issues that prohibit operators and designers from successfully performing hybrid manufacturing tasks. Designers and operators interacting, or planning to interact, with hybrid systems, are encouraged to attend, as well as industry R&D staff or academic researchers committed to hybrid process development. The workshop includes a series of keynote presentations, hybrid system demonstrations, breakout discussions, and tours of the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF).

“Hybrid manufacturing systems allow users to perform additive and subtractive processes interleaved as desired. The increased design freedom in turn produces increased planning and production complexity, which has mostly been unexplored from a human factors’ perspective. Currently, there is not much knowledge transfer readily available for hybrid systems, which hinders design or redesign of products for hybrid manufacturing. Additionally, system operators must also be accountable for smooth production in both processes.”

You can register for the workshop here.

September 6 – 9: AOPA National Assembly 2023

In Indianapolis this week, September 6-9, the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association (AOPA), which is the country’s oldest and largest meeting for the orthotic, prosthetic, and pedorthic profession, will have its 2023 National Assembly. Attendees can meet with decision-making practitioners and facility owners to introduce new products and grow their customer base, plus attend workshops, presentations, demonstrations, and more. There are several names from the AM industry that will be exhibiting as well, including Formlabs, HP, Lubrizol 3D Printing Solutions, Mosaic Mfg, Shining 3D, and more.

“A total of 36 or 38 CE Credits are available for the in-person event in Indianapolis. Additional CE Credits may be earned during the post event virtual portion of the Assembly. In general, you will earn one CE Credit per hour of education. Specific rules apply to specific disciplines. Please contact your certifying board for additional information.”

You can register for the AOPA National Assembly here.

September 6: GE Additive’s Binder Jetting Accelerating Metal Production

At 10 am EST on the 6th, GE Additive will hold a webinar on “GE Additive’s Binder Jet Line: Accelerating Metal AM Production.” Binder jet 3D printing is a viable alternative for high-volume fabrication of complex metal components, but it’s definitely not a plug and play system. In this webinar, GE Additive’s System Validation Engineer Sammie Rowe will introduce the company’s new binder jet line, which uses GE Additive Amp software to characterize the sintering process and compensate the geometry to achieve near-net-shape parts. Attendees will learn how the company’s new line is enabling production.

“Successfully deploying metal additive binder jetting technology cannot be accomplished by simply buying and installing a machine. It requires a complete, configurable ecosystem of production hardware and software that addresses critical business objectives: safety, quality, cost, and scale. “In order to achieve those goals, GE Additive’s Binder Jet hardware and processes were designed and tested for scaled throughput and high uptime. The closed-loop, inert material handling system was developed with high EHS standards and minimal powder interaction. And the patented GE binding agent allows printing, depowering and sintering large complex parts with superior green strength, which promotes production automation processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 6: Mimaki & MatterHackers Open House

In Gardena, California on Wednesday the 6th, join MatterHackers and Mimaki USA for a free Open House at the Mimaki Technology Center. This is an exclusive showcase of the Mimaki 3DUJ-2207 full-color 3D printer, with its 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution, 28μm layer thickness, and over 10 million color combinations for intricate, photorealistic 3D printing with ABS-like material strength. Attendees will learn about the full-color 3D market, water-soluble support material, how to navigate 3DLink software and take models from single- to full-color with Blender, and meet the Mimaki/MatterHackers team behind the magic. Plus, have all your questions answered, enjoy lunch from a food truck, and get a free full-color 3D Phil printed on the 3DUJ-2207!

“Join Mimaki and MatterHackers for a live product demo & taco truck at the Los Angeles Mimaki Headquarters – learn all about how you can use full color 3D printing to boost your business.”

You can RSVP for the open house here.

September 6: Using OpenAM Software to Expedite Carbon Fiber AM

While it’s taking a break from its cross-country tour this week, Stratasys is holding a webinar at 2 pm EST on September 6th, about how to “Expedite Carbon Fiber Manufacturing with OpenAM Software.” Speakers from Stratasys and partner Rocket Composites, Inc. will discuss shortcuts in carbon fiber manufacturing workflows by leveraging OpenAM and the Fortus 450mc 3D printer.

“Through real-world examples and compelling insights, viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how OpenAM accelerates carbon fiber manufacturing and helped Rocket Composites by eliminating hours of post-processing time.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 7: Nano Dimension’s AM TechDay

Nano Dimension will have an AM TechDay on Thursday, September 7th at its Munich, Germany, facility. The dynamic all-day event welcomes AM industry professionals, experts, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and advancements in 3D printing for ceramic and micro polymer applications. There will be presentations, discussions, Q&A sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, including a virtual driving range experience at lunch and a rooftop bar at the end of the day. The morning session will be for 3D ceramics printing, while the afternoon session focuses on 3D micro polymer printing; you can participate in one or both.

“The conference aims to inspire attendees and facilitate meaningful connections within the additive manufacturing industry. Participants leave equipped with new knowledge, valuable perspectives, and potential collaborations. This event is a catalyst for innovation and growth in the field, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in micro polymer and ceramic printing.”

You can register for AM TechDay here.

September 7: SOLIDWORKS Integration with CAMWorks & Modern Machine Shop

Modern Machine Shop is hosting a webinar with HCL CAMWorks at 2 pm EST on the 7th about “Advancing Beyond Entry-Level CAM with SOLIDWORKS Integration.” Attendees will learn how to save time generating toolpaths by maintaining the digital thread, how integrated CAM in SOLIDWORKS supports all CNC machines, and more.

“CAD/CAM software is a vital component in getting the most from your CNC machine tools and choosing an inexpensive system can often cost more in the long run. Periodically evaluating the CAD/CAM technologies available today makes sure you stay competitive.” You can register for the webinar here. September 7: SIMULIA Automated Tools with Dassault Systèmes Also at 2 pm EST on September 7th, Dassault Systèmes will hold a webinar about “SIMULIA automated tools” for those wishing to learn how to manage large, complex assembly simulations. Attendees will learn about the powerful automation tools that can help manage meshing and connections of larger assemblies, and get them simulation-ready in minutes. To illustrate some of these tools, a water jet-cutting machine will be used to solve a structural, vibration simulation study in order to capture important performance metrics on the assembly.

“Whether you are a Designer, Engineer or an Analyst in charge of a simulation task, Meshing is always the basic preprocessing step. What if we could make that easy using Meshing Rules or Templates that provides guidance and rules on how to mesh a specific component(s) in an assembly. Sound good so far? We will also explore various types of connections from simple to complex fasteners such as Ties, Bolts, Pins, Links, Beams and many more to mimic exact physics between connected components in large assemblies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 7: 3D Systems Additive Insights Roadshow

Finally, 3D Systems continues its Additive Insights Roadshow this week, stopping at the Mighty Squirrel Brewing Company in Waltham, Massachusetts from 3-7 pm EST on Thursday the 7th. Attendees will have exclusive access to the company’s experts, including product specialists and engineers. During the event, they will provide demonstrations, answer questions, and offer insights into how 3D Systems’ materials, printers, and software solutions can address their applications, and empower businesses to design, iterate, and manufacture with improved precision, speed, and efficiency.

“Get inspired by real-world success stories and witness firsthand how companies across industries have leveraged 3D Systems’ solutions to accelerate their product development, streamline production processes, and drive bottom-line results. From aerospace to prototyping to automotive, you’ll see how additive manufacturing is transforming businesses.”

Keep an eye out for future roadshow dates and locations!

