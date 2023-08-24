AMS

Horrific “Potato Face” Toy Comes to Life with 3D Printing

1 hour by Benjamin Perez 3D Printed Art3D PrintingArt & Restoration
3D printing and art are a match made in heaven. The technology has allowed artists to produce pieces impossible through traditional manufacturing and push the boundaries of their own creativity. A recent example of this is SNL Creative’s collaboration with world-renowned artist Jim McKenzie. The pair harnessed the power of additive manufacturing (AM) to create a limited edition collectible that blends artistry with the potential of 3D printing. 

The piece is named “Potato Face” and, if you like quirky and creative art, then this is for you. The toy riffs on the classic Hasbro Mr. Potato Head product with a funky new twist. The twist is obvious from looking at Potato Face, but can be spelled out by saying that the toy depicts the legacy product as a hideous monster with 16 interchangeable parts, combining cute Hasbro-like elements with tentacle monster and Frankenstein parts. If you are looking for an alternative Christmas present to give your niece, then Potato Face might be for you. 

Jim McKenzie’s Potato Face Toy made in collaboration with SNL Creative. (Image courtesy of Jim McKenzie.)

Developed over the course of three years, the toy is McKenzie’s first fully self-produced toy.  SNL Creative, which works with leading brands to provide them with AM solutions, helped bring the idea to life. The manufacturing process was done completely in-house at the firm’s facilities in California. 3D printing was used to create master patterns, while silicone tooling and casting were employed to ensure precision and accuracy. All of these factors brought Potato Face to life, and the product is truly a sight to see. 

Jim McKenzie’s Potato Face with its 16 interchangeable parts. (Image courtesy of Jim McKenzie.)

Along with the collectible’s release, McKenzie also announced a  “Potato Face” short film will be coming in December 2023. The film and brings viewers on McKenzie’s journey to create the toy. The short film will sit alongside his other amazing films, like “The Scarecrow,” “Friends with Death,” and “The Monster’s Mother.” They are captivating to watch and will have you in awe from start to finish. 

There are only 200 polystone resin art pieces available and can be viewed/purchased at his website. While they are not my style of décor, I can’t deny the art pieces are amazing! I love that 3D printing played a pivotal role in helping McKenzie bring his idea to reality, and I can’t wait to see his next project. 

Stimulating 3D Printing Supply Chains: Resilient and Portable

UPPGRADERA: Upgrading IKEA Products with 3D Printing

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Glass and Multi Material SLA

Today we have three exciting research papers to share with you. In a paper in Nature by University of California, Irvine researchers, the mixing of multiple aerosolized materials is discussed....

June 7, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessElectronicsVirtual Reality

Lithoz Launches 3D Printable Quartz Glass

Lithoz, the Austria-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and leader in ceramics 3D printing, announced that the company has launched a new quartz glass-based slurry for 3D printing applications. The product,...

April 4, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingArt & RestorationConsumer GoodsFeatured Stories

IKEA Introduces 3D Printed Consumer Line in Germany

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is embarking on another experiment in 3D printing, this time releasing a series of 3D printed décor under a new FLAMTRÄD product line. As reported by...

January 5, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsEditorials / OpinionsFeatured Stories

Formnext 2021, Day Four: 3D Printing in the Golden Hour

Day four is fantastic. Lots of people have left and stands remain almost devoid of annoying individuals. The Americans have gone to eat gravy, so its much quieter, as well....

November 24, 2021

