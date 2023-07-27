Carbon & Desktop Health Partner for FDA-approved Dental 3D Printing

Taking a significant stride in digital dentistry, Desktop Health, and Carbon have inked a new partnership. By integrating the groundbreaking Flexcera family of resins by Desktop Health with Carbon’s digital manufacturing platform, a transformative wave is set to wash over the world of dental 3D printing. Now, a broader segment of dental professionals and their patients can access 3D printed dental solutions.

At the forefront of this collaboration is the Flexcera Smile Ultra+, an approved dental material that has undergone U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance as a Class II material, ready to advance 3D printable dental restorations. From dentures and crowns to bridges and veneers, the applications are vast.

Commenting on the significance of this alliance, Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), the parent company of Desktop Health, says, “Demand for our superior Flexcera family of resins has been overwhelming in the marketplace. This is the first time we’re making our proprietary resin available to another 3D hardware provider. We’re delighted to work with Carbon, which is widely respected in the dental lab community.”

Phil DeSimone from Carbon shared the same enthusiasm, noting the monumental shift from traditional to digital dentures. “Our customers continue to lead the charge in converting the industry from analog to digital dentures. Collectively, they have produced hundreds of thousands of dentures on our platform, but this represents only a small percentage of all dentures made, as we are still in the early innings of 3D printed dentures. We remain dedicated to helping labs meet the growing needs of the industry and are thrilled to offer Flexera Smile Ultra+ to our customers. The materials are highly regarded in the market and are a natural fit within our portfolio.”

Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health, echoed these sentiments, underlining the pivotal role Carbon plays in democratizing access to the aesthetic and strength benefits of Flexcera.

But that’s not where the story ends. Flexcera Smile Ultra+ is just the tip of the iceberg. Apart from its current availability in the U.S., it will soon mark its presence in the European Union. Additionally, the coming months will see the launch of Flexcera Base by both companies, further expanding Carbon’s portfolio with Desktop Health’s denture material, which is praised for its fracture and moisture resistance.

According to the brand, Flexcera isn’t just another dental resin. It combines beauty and strength, offering the toughness of ceramics with great aesthetics. With three years of research to back it up, over 200 studied formulations, and proprietary long-chain chemistry, it has an impressive track record, making it a competitive force in the dental ecosystem.

Aside from its FDA clearance, Flexcera also received the E.U.’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) clearance, underlining its potential, making it apt to craft permanent and temporary dental restorations, from full dentures to intricate veneers. Desktop Health states that its nanoceramic constitution ensures a lifelike luster and translucency, available in a spectrum of shades that will fit each patient’s smile.

Desktop Health’s commitment to high-performance digital dentistry doesn’t stop at Flexcera. The brand has many other options for orthodontics specialists. Its Einstein 3D Printer has been meticulously crafted to meet the diverse needs of dental professionals. The printer’s standout feature, Hyperprint, harmonizes heat with closed-loop feedback, ensuring precision, repeatability, and speed. For instance, the printer can create six models in 13 minutes, explains Desktop Health. Add to this the Model Z’s efficiency, and a comprehensive digital dentistry solution emerges.

Desktop Health’s Flexcera Smile Ultra+. Image courtesy of Desktop Health.

Carbon’s dental division leverages its proprietary and pioneering Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology to revolutionize dental product manufacturing. This 3D printing approach offers both speed and precision, enabling the rapid production of items like dental models, dentures, and other orthodontic devices. With the addition of Flexcera to Carbon’s offerings, the division gains an advanced resin known for its strength and aesthetic qualities, further enhancing its capabilities. Carbon has also crafted specialized dental resins for diverse applications, emphasizing a digital-first workflow. Through collaborations with dental product companies and labs, the brand has streamlined production processes, ensuring quick turnarounds and consistently high-quality outcomes.

As two leaders in the oral health additive manufacturing space, this landmark partnership now offers a leading biocompatible dental resin, Flexcera, to the Carbon customer network of dental laboratories.

