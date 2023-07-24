3D Printing Platform Shapeways Transfers Listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

Shapeways, a Michigan-based digital marketplace for additive manufacturing (AM) services, announced that the company is transferring its listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq. The company is planning for its ticker (which will remain “SHPW” for common stock) to make the switch on August 1, 2023.
The decision comes a month after Shapeways executed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock, a move made in hopes of getting the company’s share price above the $1.00 requirement necessary to avoid being delisted from the NYSE. Shapeways first received an NYSE delisting notice in August, 2022.
The Nasdaq has the same stipulation that listed companies can face delisting if they fail to meet the $1.00 closing price requirement for 30 consecutive days, so the switch seems unrelated in that sense. On the other hand, the Nasdaq is up almost 36 percent YTD, while the NYSE Composite Index is up about 7.5 percent so far this year, so switching to the Nasdaq could potentially ensure that the floor stays higher for Shapeways’ share price.
Additionally, when compared to the disparity between the futures market for the NYSE-heavy S&P 500 and its current levels, Nasdaq futures are trading at a much higher premium relative to current Nasdaq prices. Finally, a tech company like Shapeways could simply have much higher growth potential on the tech-centric Nasdaq.
Shapeways began as a spin-out from Dutch company Royal Phillips Electronics in 2007, and became one of the first companies in the world that provided a digital platform via which customers could both sell and buy 3D printed objects on-demand. In April, 2021, Shapeways announced it was going public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Galileo Acquisition Corp.
Thus, despite the rockiness since going public, the company has longevity, and is a unique example of bridging the gap between two very different eras of 3D printing. Much of the difficulties Shapeways has seemingly faced can likely be chalked up to its having entered the public trading arena at one of the worst times to go public in recent memory. The company recently opened two new facilities in Michigan, doubling its US manufacturing capacity and putting it within shouting distance of the all-important Detroit auto market.
As such a high proportion of US public companies are overvalued, at the same time as equities nonetheless appear to be entering a new bull market, bargain hunters could start to take a serious look at a brand like Shapeways. Switching to the Nasdaq might be exactly the fresh start that the company needs.
Images courtesy of Shapeways
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printed Gun-Related Arrests Double from 2022
In the fight against illicit firearms, the growing number of arrests related to 3D printed guns is a red flag rising yearly. Last year, 3DPrint.com’s report shed light on the...
Canada’s Landmark Sweep: 300+ 3D Printed Firearms Seized in Massive Crackdown
In an unprecedented multi-province operation codenamed Project Reproduction, Canadian law enforcement officials seized over 440 privately made firearms, including 3D printed handguns, long guns, silencers, ammunition, 3D printers, and drugs....
Mark Zuckerberg Discusses AI, Censorship, and… 3D Printed Guns
Diving deep into the vibrant heart of digital controversy, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg peeled back the layers on the complexities of moderation, censorship, and the emerging role of artificial intelligence...
The Plastic Pipeline: Manhattan and Colorado Take Action on 3D Printed Firearms and Ghost Guns
Manhattan lawmakers and the New York Police Department (NYPD) have joined forces to intensify efforts against ghost guns, recently introducing new legislation to outlaw the manufacturing of 3D printed guns...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.