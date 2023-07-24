ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

3D Printing Platform Shapeways Transfers Listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

7 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessConsumer GoodsStocks
AMS

Share this Article

Shapeways, a Michigan-based digital marketplace for additive manufacturing (AM) services, announced that the company is transferring its listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq. The company is planning for its ticker (which will remain “SHPW” for common stock) to make the switch on August 1, 2023.

The decision comes a month after Shapeways executed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock, a move made in hopes of getting the company’s share price above the $1.00 requirement necessary to avoid being delisted from the NYSE. Shapeways first received an NYSE delisting notice in August, 2022.

The Nasdaq has the same stipulation that listed companies can face delisting if they fail to meet the $1.00 closing price requirement for 30 consecutive days, so the switch seems unrelated in that sense. On the other hand, the Nasdaq is up almost 36 percent YTD, while the NYSE Composite Index is up about 7.5 percent so far this year, so switching to the Nasdaq could potentially ensure that the floor stays higher for Shapeways’ share price.

Additionally, when compared to the disparity between the futures market for the NYSE-heavy S&P 500 and its current levels, Nasdaq futures are trading at a much higher premium relative to current Nasdaq prices. Finally, a tech company like Shapeways could simply have much higher growth potential on the tech-centric Nasdaq.

In a press release about its impending switch to Nasdaq, Shapeways’ CEO, Greg Kress, commented, “We are excited to move to Nasdaq and join many of the world’s leading technology companies as Shapeways continues to push the boundaries of digital manufacturing and software solutions. This move should allow us to benefit from Nasdaq’s cost-effective offering, while also providing us with a platform to expand our market presence, reach a broader investor base, and accelerate our growth trajectory. This transition reflects our commitment to innovation, customer success, and shareholder value creation.” Karen Snow, the Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq, added, “We are glad to welcome Shapeways to the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting their continued growth and focus on shareholder value.”

Shapeways’ ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Livonia, MI manufacturing facility

Shapeways began as a spin-out from Dutch company Royal Phillips Electronics in 2007, and became one of the first companies in the world that provided a digital platform via which customers could both sell and buy 3D printed objects on-demand. In April, 2021, Shapeways announced it was going public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Galileo Acquisition Corp.

Thus, despite the rockiness since going public, the company has longevity, and is a unique example of bridging the gap between two very different eras of 3D printing. Much of the difficulties Shapeways has seemingly faced can likely be chalked up to its having entered the public trading arena at one of the worst times to go public in recent memory. The company recently opened two new facilities in Michigan, doubling its US manufacturing capacity and putting it within shouting distance of the all-important Detroit auto market.

As such a high proportion of US public companies are overvalued, at the same time as equities nonetheless appear to be entering a new bull market, bargain hunters could start to take a serious look at a brand like Shapeways. Switching to the Nasdaq might be exactly the fresh start that the company needs.

Images courtesy of Shapeways

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD Episode 161: Automated Wire Harness Manufacturing with Stephen Bennington, CEO of Q5D

Sen. Gillibrand Spearheads Effort Against 3D Printed Guns with New Legislation

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchFeatured Stories

3D Printed Gun-Related Arrests Double from 2022

In the fight against illicit firearms, the growing number of arrests related to 3D printed guns is a red flag rising yearly. Last year, 3DPrint.com’s report shed light on the...

July 10, 2023
Featured
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D PrintingFeatured StoriesGovernment

Canada’s Landmark Sweep: 300+ 3D Printed Firearms Seized in Massive Crackdown

In an unprecedented multi-province operation codenamed Project Reproduction, Canadian law enforcement officials seized over 440 privately made firearms, including 3D printed handguns, long guns, silencers, ammunition, 3D printers, and drugs....

June 29, 2023
Featured
3D Printed Guns3D PrintingFeatured Stories

Mark Zuckerberg Discusses AI, Censorship, and… 3D Printed Guns

Diving deep into the vibrant heart of digital controversy, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg peeled back the layers on the complexities of moderation, censorship, and the emerging role of artificial intelligence...

June 12, 2023
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D Printing

The Plastic Pipeline: Manhattan and Colorado Take Action on 3D Printed Firearms and Ghost Guns

Manhattan lawmakers and the New York Police Department (NYPD) have joined forces to intensify efforts against ghost guns, recently introducing new legislation to outlaw the manufacturing of 3D printed guns...

June 8, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Velo3D
EOS AMCM
BASF/Forward AM
Formnext
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
HP
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides