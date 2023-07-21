How Do You Safely Handle 3D Printing Resins? Ask PAMA

The Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance (PAMA), a collaborative effort between the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) and RadTech, has published a revised version of its guidance for photopolymers, titled the “Proper Handling of UV Curable 3D Printing Resins.” The updated release includes a new section dedicated to frequently asked questions (FAQs), aiming to promote enhanced health and safety practices within the 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) community.

“As new applications emerge, the continued communication of proper health and safety practices is vital to the 3d printing/additive manufacturing community,” says Mickey Fortune, Associate Executive Director, RadTech.

One of the significant additions to the revised guidelines is a comprehensive FAQ section. This segment addresses common queries and concerns related to the handling of UV curable 3D printing resins, empowering users with a better understanding of best practices. Moreover, the updated guidelines also feature revised sections on Good Housekeeping procedures, Clean-up, Disposal, and Storage. By providing clear and practical instructions, PAMA aims to ensure safer practices are followed consistently across the industry. A convenient printable poster including all of the best practices is available for download, as well.

PAMA is attempting to advance industry terminology, practices, protocols, and standards. As part of this endeavor, PAMA is organizing a groundbreaking workshop titled “Building a Unified Vision from Research to Regulations.” This workshop follows the success of the NIST/RadTech event held in 2019, which brought together suppliers, users, academia, and government representatives.

Scheduled for September 18th-19th, 2023, the PAMA Workshop for photopolymer additive manufacturing will take place in Boulder, Colorado. The event presents an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in candid, pre-competitive conversations regarding the current state of photopolymer AM. Through a series of panel discussions, attendees will explore potential directions for future advancements in the field and collaborate on the development of updated, comprehensive roadmaps.

The workshop aims to foster innovation and cooperation while facilitating the establishment of industry-wide standards. Participants will benefit from a wealth of knowledge, enabling them to enhance their contributions to the photopolymer additive manufacturing industry. To support the dissemination of safety guidelines and promote the workshop, PAMA encourages interested parties to download the Proper Handling Poster and learn more about the event at www.pama3d.org.

