ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Würth Additive’s Digital Inventory to Serve Auto Repair Industry via New Task Force

9 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingEnergySustainability
AMS

Share this Article

As we often mention, there are two interrelated macro trends driving forward the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) globally: supply chain insurance and sustainability. Not only does 3D printing enable the local production of parts that may be difficult to get through disrupted supply chains, but it can optimize them to be more energy efficient. For this reason, programs are unfolding globally that seek to utilize AM for these benefits.

Among them is the 3D Printing in Auto Collision Task Force, led by Harold Sears, who led Ford Motor 3D Printing Solutions for over two decades. The latest company to join the task force is Würth Additive Group, whose CEO, AJ Strandquist, has become a member, as announced at the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Global Summit 2023 in Milan, Italy. Würth joins a prestigious collection of companies that include Toyota, HP, BASF Forward AM, and 3M.

Würth Additive CEO AJ Strandquist alongside Harold Sears, Jason Moseley, of IBIS Global, and Mario Dimovski, of Boyd Group. Image courtesy of Auto Collision Task Force.

By becoming a part of the organization, Würth Additive aims to support its mission to drive adoption of AM into the automotive repair industry. The company has built up its 3D printing portfolio with a unique set of equipment, including low-cost metal laser powder bed fusion systems from Kurtz Ersa, as well as highly automated vat photopolymerization machines from Rapid Shape, freeform injection molding from Arburg, and metal and carbon fiber 3D printers from Markforged. All of these fit into Würth’s larger inventory solutions, including its digital inventory management program, DIS3DP.

An optimized metal part made with a Kurtz Ersa machine. Image courtesy of Kurtz Ersa.

With the task force, Würth Additive hopes to assist in collision repair with the adoption of 3D printed parts. Using DIS3DP, it’s possible to 3D print complex parts on demand, without relying on elaborate supply chains and physical inventory. In turn, it’s possible to reduce waste and improve the sustainability of auto repair.

“I am honored to be included in the groundbreaking initiatives of this task force and for the future collaboration of this thought leadership,” said Strandquist. “I appreciate the Würth organization for supporting the vision of digital infrastructure, and Würth Additive’s unwavering commitment to these efforts. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the task force to take the next steps in implementing additive manufacturing best practices, integrating digital inventory management solutions, and helping to shape the transformation of the automotive repair industry through the innovations of 3D printing.”

The Auto Collision Task Force and programs like it (of which there aren’t many) have immense potential going forward. Because we’ve reached peak resource supply throughout much of human society, repair work will be increasingly important to ensure the longevity of goods—the higher value, the better. Moreover, given resource scarcity, recycling represents a crucially undeveloped area. As a technology that uses only the material that is needed and as needed, 3D printing is the key production method for recycled feedstock. By using AM, not only is it possible to extend the lives of our goods, but we could do so with discarded materials.

Finally, the production of new vehicles will be harder to justify as the reality of resource scarcity filters into markets and consumer society. Even harder to justify will be the use of fossil fuel-powered, personal cars. Instead, it will be more realistic to maintain and retrofit existing vehicles with alternative fuel drivetrains, including battery- and hydrogen-powered motors. AM is most equipped for such a task, not only because it can optimize 3D printed parts for these new drivetrains, but also because it isn’t limited to a one-size-fits-all approach but can be applied to any type of vehicle that comes into the shop.

Once the task force proves itself, which is inevitable, we’re sure to see such programs proliferate regionally and globally.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

AMS Speaker Spotlight: John Barnes, Leading the Way in AM

3D Systems Offers Binding Offer to Stratasys, Including Termination Fee to Desktop Metal

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintersBusinessMetal 3D Printing

Oerlikon Expands AM Footprint with Fourth Metal 3D Printer from 3D Systems

The roots of the Swiss tech group Oerlikon date back to the 1850s, when the first pieces of the business were being established, including Leybold Vacuum in Cologne and the...

11 hours
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Oerlikon, 3D Systems, Contour3D, INCUS, HZG Group

3D Systems and Oerlikon AM have signed a cooperation agreement which led to the purchase of a fourth 500x500x500mm 3 laser DMP Factory 500 system. It will be used for...

July 13, 2023
3D Design3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsArt & RestorationAutomotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, July 13, 2023: Tungsten Powder, Car Interior Design, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll tell you about the awards a 3D printing company won, a partnership for tungsten powder, 3D printed interior car design, and 3D printed...

July 13, 2023
Featured
BusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Nano Dimension Ups Offer for Stratasys: Is a 3D Systems-Stratasys-Nano Merger in the Works?

As the drama unfolds around Stratasys (Nadaq: SSYS) related to its desired merger with Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), the 3D printing stalwart’s largest activist investor, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has...

July 10, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Flashforge
EOS AMCM
HP
Formnext
Velo3D
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides