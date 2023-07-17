3DPOD Episode 160: Inkjet 3D Printing with Gareth Neal, Business Development Manager at Xaar

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk to Gareth Neal, Business Development Manager EMEA + Israel for Xaar. The British firm manufactures inkjet printheads and Gareth wants you to build your next 3D printer with their heads. He works with customers to produce coating, bioprinting and 3D printing devices with inkjet. Long known as a color 3D printing technology, inkjet is now also being hyped because of its use binder jet. In our discussion with Gareth, we learn that there are more possibilities still in high-viscosity inkjet, electronics, and beyond.
