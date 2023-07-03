ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Arkema Pebax, Voxeljet, Urban Reef, Xtree, CSAIL

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
AMS

Share this Article

Arkema is offering 3D printed parts from its castor oil bio-based Pebax Rnew elastomers from Erpro 3D Factory. This is a lightweight, energy return elastomeric material that is a block copolymers composite of harder polyamide blocks and soft polyether blocks. Now available from Erpro it will later be on Arkema´s EASY3D quoting platform. This leads us to the question, why doesn´t Arkema buy Erpro and just go into making parts? This material is sure to be of interest to shoe makers and could be a sustainable alternative to vat polymerization materials.

voxeljet has showcased an cold IOB (Inorganic Binding) binder jet technology for sand cores and casting. The process dispenses with the need of a large industrial microwave, reduces harmful emissions, may improve cycle times and may improve part quality.

The Urban Reef could be coming to a city near you. Pierre Oskam and Max Latour are developing a vision for 3D printed structures that are porous and engender life in the city. The structures could be interspersed with the city and contain nutrients to cause plants and other life to sprout.

XtreeE has added three new partners in Switzerland, the US and Japan bringing its total to 12 worldwide. I love this company’s go to market. They are developing software and simulation tools that should let people more quickly print safer structures while connecting them to the company forever and creating a global 3D printing service for concrete 3D printing.

MIT CSAIL has worked with Inkbit to develop  dense, interlocking-free and Scalable Spectral Packing (SSP) which optimizes the batch 3D printing non-interlocking parts at high densities. The team say that they’ve gone from 20% to 40% packing density. If this works it could increase ROI, throughput and profitability significantly.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Harvard Researchers Develop 3D Printed Synthetic Heart Valve that Grows with Children

Sawdust, Seaweed, and Coffee? Marvel Labs’ Biomass 3D Printer Can Print it All

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing Breathes New Life into Wind Power

Embodying innovation and vision, Ross Stevens, founder of Multi-property Additive-manufacturing Design Experiments (MADE) and a prominent figure at the forefront of industrial design as a senior lecturer at Victoria University...

June 27, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingStocks

Ford’s IperionX Low-Carbon 3D Printing Deal Sends IPX Stock Soaring

In an unprecedented move that triggered a dramatic surge in IperionX‘s stock price (Nasdaq: IPX), the company has announced a landmark collaboration with Ford (NYSE: F) to design, test, and...

June 14, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: May 28, 2023

It’s another busy week in the world of 3D printing webinars and events, covering topics like automated wax support removal, wire-laser metal additive manufacturing, SLS 3D printing, manufacturing for space,...

May 28, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesAerospace 3D PrintingAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, March 22, 2023: Carbon Sequestration, 3D Printed Bird Drones, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs today, Meltio is expanding its worldwide partner network, and 3D Systems introduced its VSP Connect portal. Oregon State University and Sandia National Laboratories received a...

March 22, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
FacFox
EOS AMCM
Flashforge
BASF
Velo3D
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides