What Is Formnext Forum: Austin?

The new Formnext Forum: Austin, previously The Additive Manufacturing Conference-AMC, is an industry-focused conference and expo that will be held August 28-30 in Austin, Texas.

A 3D printing conference and networking opportunity for manufacturing leaders in the additive space, Formnext Forum: Austin will focus on industrial additive manufacturing. The first in a series of Formnext events in North America, Formnext Forum: Austin offers an array of speakers with diverse expertise, in-person facility tours, technology displays and opportunities to learn, network and find the most sought-after additive solutions. Formnext Forum: Austin is intended for current additive manufacturing users and those who are considering additive for the future.

10 Things You’ll Find at Formnext Forum: Austin

Two-days of full conference programming with speakers from over 12 industry-leading companies. Choose from three parallel industry tracks (Production, Design for Additive Manufacturing, or DFAM, and Technology) for an optimized learning experience. With over 50 exhibitors, the technology exhibit hall offers a solutions floor filled with parts, printers, new materials, technology solutions and more from a variety of AM companies. Tech theaters throughout the exhibit will offer demonstrations on industrial AM products and processes. Finalists in The Cool Parts Showcase will be exhibiting their parts on the show floor (Stay tuned, as attendees will be voting for the winners which will be announced at the event!) Guided, in-person tours of EOS and Cumberland Additive will be offered. Organized receptions for networking opportunities will be held with food, drinks, entertainment and more. An intimate setting to discuss, learn, ask questions and find the answers to your industrial additive curiosities. Meet and greet AM leaders, business owners, engineers and researchers in attendance. Connect with the team hosting Formnext Forum: Austin, Additive Manufacturing Media! Meet their editorial, sales, marketing, and executive leaders at the event.

To learn more and register, go to formnextforum.com. We hope to see you in Austin, Texas this August!

