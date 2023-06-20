AMS

Printing Money Episode 6: Recent 3D Printing Market Activity, with Dayton Horvath, AMT

3 hours by Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Share this Article

Dayton Horvath, director of Emerging Technology at the Association of Manufacturing Technology, joins Alex and Danny for a look at the public and private markets in 3D printing. Starting with the 3D Systems bid for Stratasys, the trio recap what has led to this most recent bid and weigh up the different outcomes for Stratasys.

Two personalised implant companies are also up for discussion in this episode, with OSSIS being acquired by Zimmer Biomet and Restor3D crowd funding their latest raise. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a popular field of investment in an environment of shrinking capital, and 3D printing has several AI-based start-ups attracting funding recently, including Ai Build, 3DSpark, and Voxel. A number of bigger funding rounds were seen coming out of the Boston innovation ecosystem, with Alloy Enterprises, Fortify, and Boston Micro Fabrication all closing big rounds. Finally, some investment from Mitsubishi Electric in an intriguing Japanese start-up shows signs of the Japanese investment community gearing up commitment to 3d printing technologies. See the timestamped outline below:

Intro: Welcome Dayton Horvath from AMT

3.30: Investment trends in additive manufacturing

5.25: Sales trends in Q1, 2023

7.30: Geographic split in markets

8.35: 3D Systems makes unsolicited bid for Stratasys

20.30: Zimmer Biomet acquired OSSIS

29.00: Solid Solutions acquires 3DPRINTUK and 3DVerkstan

31.25: VC investment in artificial intelligence in the 3d printing industry

32.43: AI investment 1 – Ai Build

36.15: AI investment 2 – 3D Spark

38.07: AI investment 3 – Restor3D

39.05: AI investment 4 – Voxel

40.40: Alloy Enterprises Series A

45.28: Fortify joint strategic investment

47.55: Boston Micro Fabrication closes Series D

48.30: Elephantech and Mitsubishi Electric/ME Innovation Fund

52.15: Thanks to Dayton Horvath and Redondo Union High Schoolers!

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stratasys Board Deems 3D Systems Bid to Be Inferior to Desktop Metal Merger

3D Printing Reaches Double-Digit Quarterly Growth with $3.7B in Q1

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: $52,000 Metal Printer, Wind Turbines and Inconel DED

The Defiant200 by Defiant3D, is a £40,000 ($52,000) 3D printer that uses Cold Deposit and Sinter Technology.  This uses vibration to deposit powder and support powder. The printer itself is...

4 hours
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 18, 2023

It’s a busy week of webinars and events in the 3D printing industry! The Paris Air Show is back, and Stratasys continues its U.S. tour, and starts Stratafest as well....

June 18, 2023
3D Printing ServicesBusinessEnergyMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingStocks

Metal 3D Printing Services to Hit $16.1B by 2031

SmarTech Analysis has released the latest edition of its metal 3D printing services report, “The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2023-2031.” The market research firm estimates that, for 2023,...

June 9, 2023
BusinessMetal 3D PrintingQuality ControlSustainability

Siemens Energy and DNV Automate Metal 3D Printing Quality Control and Certification

Global risk management company DNV GL has partnered with Siemens Energy to advance metal AM beyond the existing piecemeal solutions for quality control and certification. Siemens Energy’s experts in Finspång, Sweden,...

June 6, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo
Flashforge
EOS AMCM
FacFox
BASF
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides