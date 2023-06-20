Printing Money Episode 6: Recent 3D Printing Market Activity, with Dayton Horvath, AMT

Dayton Horvath, director of Emerging Technology at the Association of Manufacturing Technology, joins Alex and Danny for a look at the public and private markets in 3D printing. Starting with the 3D Systems bid for Stratasys, the trio recap what has led to this most recent bid and weigh up the different outcomes for Stratasys.
Two personalised implant companies are also up for discussion in this episode, with OSSIS being acquired by Zimmer Biomet and Restor3D crowd funding their latest raise. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a popular field of investment in an environment of shrinking capital, and 3D printing has several AI-based start-ups attracting funding recently, including Ai Build, 3DSpark, and Voxel. A number of bigger funding rounds were seen coming out of the Boston innovation ecosystem, with Alloy Enterprises, Fortify, and Boston Micro Fabrication all closing big rounds. Finally, some investment from Mitsubishi Electric in an intriguing Japanese start-up shows signs of the Japanese investment community gearing up commitment to 3d printing technologies. See the timestamped outline below:
Intro: Welcome Dayton Horvath from AMT
3.30: Investment trends in additive manufacturing
5.25: Sales trends in Q1, 2023
7.30: Geographic split in markets
8.35: 3D Systems makes unsolicited bid for Stratasys
20.30: Zimmer Biomet acquired OSSIS
29.00: Solid Solutions acquires 3DPRINTUK and 3DVerkstan
31.25: VC investment in artificial intelligence in the 3d printing industry
32.43: AI investment 1 – Ai Build
36.15: AI investment 2 – 3D Spark
38.07: AI investment 3 – Restor3D
39.05: AI investment 4 – Voxel
40.40: Alloy Enterprises Series A
45.28: Fortify joint strategic investment
47.55: Boston Micro Fabrication closes Series D
48.30: Elephantech and Mitsubishi Electric/ME Innovation Fund
52.15: Thanks to Dayton Horvath and Redondo Union High Schoolers!
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: $52,000 Metal Printer, Wind Turbines and Inconel DED
The Defiant200 by Defiant3D, is a £40,000 ($52,000) 3D printer that uses Cold Deposit and Sinter Technology. This uses vibration to deposit powder and support powder. The printer itself is...
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 18, 2023
It’s a busy week of webinars and events in the 3D printing industry! The Paris Air Show is back, and Stratasys continues its U.S. tour, and starts Stratafest as well....
Metal 3D Printing Services to Hit $16.1B by 2031
SmarTech Analysis has released the latest edition of its metal 3D printing services report, “The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2023-2031.” The market research firm estimates that, for 2023,...
Siemens Energy and DNV Automate Metal 3D Printing Quality Control and Certification
Global risk management company DNV GL has partnered with Siemens Energy to advance metal AM beyond the existing piecemeal solutions for quality control and certification. Siemens Energy’s experts in Finspång, Sweden,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.