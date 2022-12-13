Lockheed Martin Invests in Fortify for Electronics 3D Printing

Fortify, an additive manufacturing (AM) startup specializing in developing materials and production processes for printed electronics, announced that the company has received a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures, the global defense giant’s venture capital fund. The investment will be used to speed up the development of AM applications for radio frequency (RF) devices.
AM has attracted interest for years from the sectors most reliant on the RF supply chain, and from aerospace/space companies, above all. Fortify itself has made the development of AM materials/hardware for RF devices one of its top priorities. In 2021, the Boston-based firm announced it was collaborating with Rogers Corporation — which recently had its acquisition by DuPont blocked by the Chinese government — to engineer dielectric materials for 3D printed RF devices.
Along with its specialization, Fortify is a natural choice for Lockheed Martin Ventures given that both companies are thoroughly plugged into the defense/intelligence procurement supply chain. Lockheed Martin is more or less synonymous with that market, while Fortify, for its part, received a strategic investment early in 2022 from US intelligence community venture capital fund In-Q-Tel. The startup also recently named Operation Warp Speed alum Lawrence Ganti as its CEO.
Already, four different business units under the Lockheed Martin umbrella — Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), and Space — are planning to deploy Fortify’s platform in their operations. Considering Lockheed Martin’s role as a founding member of the Biden administration’s AM Forward initiative, it is likely that Fortify will gain increasing steam with AM service bureaus over the next couple of years.
Fortify provides an instructive example regarding the intricacies involved in defense- and government-backed buildups of advanced manufacturing ecosystems. Despite the company’s focus on military applications for AM, Fortify’s know-how in printed RF devices and electronics have put it in a position to market its product lines to all manufacturing sectors with a healthy demand for sensors: which, in the IoT era, basically means all manufacturing sectors.
At the same time, the technological prowess isn’t enough, on its own, thus explaining the significance of Fortify’s specific list of investors, as well as emphasizing why it’s so noteworthy that the company named someone who worked on Operation Warp Speed as its CEO. The AM sector has entered a phase where a company’s personnel and corporate partnerships are even more important than its underlying IP. There are many, many AM startups out there. For investors trying to sift through them all, paying attention to the cohesiveness of a given enterprise’s corporate culture is a good place to begin.
Images courtesy of Fortify.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Behind 6K’s White Paper on Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing
Massachusetts-based plasma technology company 6K released a white paper last October detailing the future of the metal powder market for additive manufacturing (AM). The study evaluates how metal powder suppliers...
SmarTech Analysis: Global Metal 3D Printed Parts Market to Reach $75B by 2031
The global metal additively manufactured (AM) parts market is forecasted to experience growth in the coming years. According to research conducted by leading provider of market data and consulting services...
AutoFarm: A Single Tool for Managing an Entire 3D Printing Farm
For a number of years 3DQue has been making tools to automate, manage, and improve 3D printing with desktop printers and print farms. Now, the Canadian firm has released AutoFarm,...
Formnext 2022: The Most Important Takeaways
Formnext 2022 was a fantastic, truly global show with attendees from all over the world. Messago Messe Frankfurt suggests that the event saw 29,581 attendees and 802 exhibitors from from...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.