HALOT-MAGE PRO Receives Prestigious SID Award, Exclusive Promotion Now Open

Creality, a leading manufacturer of 3D printers, is proud to announce that the latest addition to its resin 3D printer series, the HALOT-MAGE PRO, has been honored with the Display Application of the Year award by the Society for Information Display (SID) at the 2023 Display Industry Awards (DIA). Recognized as one of the highest honors for electronic displays and imaging technologies, the DIAs highlight state-of-the-art display technology innovations, with participation from renowned brands such as Huawei, Lenovo, TCL, and BOE.

The DIA awardees reflect the ever-evolving display and imaging product landscape, representing a wide range of technological advancements targeted to make more sustainable, economical, and engaging devices with more dynamic visual experiences. As part of the 29th Annual DIA, the Display Application of the Year award is granted to a novel and excellent product or application leveraging a display and bringing a significant impact to the market, where the display product itself does not have to be a new invention.

Developed by Creality, the HALOT-MAGE PRO is a high-speed LCD resin 3D printer that features a 10.3-inch 8K masking LCD combined with an intelligent resin pump, a smart air purifier, and the Creality Cloud app for controlling the printer. The machine delivers professional precision printing five times faster than traditional printers, maximizing the performance of BOE’s 5.5-generation, low-temperature polycrystalline silicone (LTPS), liquid crystal technology.

With a 350:1 contrast ratio and improved light transmittance, the HALOT-MAGE PRO delivers enhanced printing accuracy and reduced exposure time, while its MIPI interface and powerful smart chip optimize light evenness and precision. Compatible with multiple materials, the HALOT-MAGE PRO enables automatic material loading and unloading capabilities, enhancing overall user convenience and efficiency. The system also offers a larger printing area, an expanded build volume, and supports image processing and data exchange through various devices.

By acquiring the HALOT-MAGE PRO, users gain access to an exceptional 3D printer and receive the added benefit of a one-year CHITUBOX VIP subscription, ensuring a superior printing experience with enhanced quality and productivity.

For more information about the award, check out the official press release.

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen in 2014, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3d printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3d printers and 3d printing accessories. As a user-centric company, Creality has expanded its footprints across more than 192 countries and regions with products favored by more than 1.6 million users worldwide, introducing 3d printing to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond. Committed to being a 3d printing evangelist, Creality continues gravitating to cutting-edge technology and bringing a premium experience for individual users and businesses. For more information: www.creality.com.

About HALOT

The Creality HALOT resin product line stands in the vanguard of intelligent SLA 3D printers. Banking on a proprietary integral light source system combined with intelligent chips and operating systems, HALOT products boast the capability of continuous optimization of slicing, printing, monitoring, purification, and extrusion workflows to ensure a visible and controllable printing process. HALOT includes the four series of HALOT-ONE, HALOT-RAY, HALOT-SKY and HALOT-MAGE in our effort to explore more possibilities for consumer and industry users.

