3DPOD Episode 156: AMUG President, Mark Abshire

Mark Abshire has had a very long history in 3D printing. Beginning as a Rapid Prototyping manager at Texas Instruments, he was one of the first users of stereolithography in the world. He later on went to perform applications engineering at 3D Systems before joining Sony for its foray into 3D printing. Later, he worked for DSM Somos. Mark is a wealth of information on 3D printing and has a deep love for the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG). On this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses why you should go to the annual AMUG Conference and why it is relevant. Mark also shares a just a piece of the many wonderful tales he has about a life in 3D printing.

