Printing Money Emergency Broadcast: Stratasys and Desktop Metal to Merge in All-stock Deal

In what is shaping up to be the biggest deal in the 3D printing industry of 2023, Stratasys and Desktop Metal will combine to form a $1.8 billion company. Alex and Danny unpack the particulars of the deal, including some of the motivations behind it, namely repeated takeover attempts of Stratasys by Nano Dimension. The product portfolios of both Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are discussed in relation to what the merged company may look like, how it may operate, and what potential cost savings are realistic. Additionally, ramifications for the broader industry and current listed companies are unpacked. The merger is still subject to shareholder approval however, so the value of this merger for shareholders on both sides is examined.
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
