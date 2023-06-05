Inkbit

3DPOD Episode 154: Duann Scott on MIT’s xPRO 3D Printing Course and More

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEducation
Previous guest Duann Scott is back to discuss some new ventures and projects he’s involved with, including MIT’s xPRO course on additive. What is covered, what do you learn, and for whom is the course? We also talk about 3MF, artificial intelligence, and lots of other subjects. An entertaining episode that you should enjoy as much as we did making it.

