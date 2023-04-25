3D Printing News Unpeeled: Visitech Expands in the US and a 3D Printed Peristaltic Pump

MIT is attempting to make make a portable 3D printed rotary peristaltic pump for a mass spectrometer. Essentially they´re tryin to develop the tricorder. To do this they need a compact and low cost peristaltic pump and in this case they made a rotary one. They 3D printed a Fiberology FiberFlex 40D TPU tube and rapped it around what is essentially a fidget spinner. The rest of the components were PLA, made on a MakerGear M3-ID modified to run multilateral. The paper is Compact Peristaltic Vacuum Pumps via Multi-material Extrusion.

Norwegian firm Visitech is a leader in optics for vat polymerization and powder bed fusion. Due to ¨explosive¨ growth in the US they´ve expanded their US factory and hope to double revenue by 2025.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.