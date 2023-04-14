Military and Medical 3D Printing Experts to Lead Thought Leadership Panels at RAPID + TCT

RAPID + TCT, the premier additive manufacturing (AM) event in North America, is just around the corner. From May 2-4, 2023, the event will bring together professionals, researchers, and industry leaders in the field of AM at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. One of the most exciting features of RAPID + TCT is the Main Stage, which offers three days of continuous content available to everyone with an Expo Pass. This includes Thought Leadership panels featuring high-level personnel from the medical, military, and other industries eager to share cutting-edge trends in AM.

For instance, the “Regulatory Considerations for Hospital-Based 3D Printing” panel will include Beth Ripley, who led the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs AM efforts during COVID-19; as well as Andy Christensen, President of Fingerprint Additive; Ben Johnson, Vice President of Portfolio & Regulatory at 3D Systems; Matthew Di Prima, Materials Scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Joseph Lipman, Director of Device Development for the Hospital for Special Surgery; and Dr. Jonathan M. Morris, a neuroradiologist from Mayo Clinic.

The following day, “A Disruption of the Industrial Base; Large-Scale Metal Additive Manufacturing” will feature Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner. Werner will likely be discussing the use of MELD’s Friction Stir Additive Manufacturing technique outfitted onto an Ingersoll machine to produce tank parts, as the CEOs of each of those companies, Nancy Hardwick and Jeffrey Ahrstrom, are also on the panel, alongside LJ Holmes from Harrisburg University of Science; Neal Orringer, President of ASTRO America; and Brandon N. Pender, Associate Director for Ground Vehicle Materials Engineering at the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center. If you’ve got an Expo pass, these are two must-see panels, as these individuals and applications are shaping the direction of the industry at this very moment.

In addition to the thought leadership panels, RAPID + TCT’s Industry Partners will be leading panel discussions on the Main Stage that are free to all attendees. These panels will cover some of the most exciting and relevant areas in 3D printing, ranging from bioprinting and in-hospital AM to business cases for 3D printing and material and data specifications. I’m particularly interested in “Mastering the Pivot: Senior Management’s Perspective on Securing the Additive Industry in Times of Economic Downturn,” presented by Women in 3D Printing, as we’ve recently seen how fear of a recession has driven to sharp changes in the sector and beyond.

RAPID + TCT also offers three networking events where attendees can meet with the people leading the AM revolution. These events provide a great opportunity to socialize with other attendees, enjoy good food and refreshments, and be entertained. Attendees can make new connections and expand their networks, which can lead to future business collaborations.

For those who are passionate about exploring the many intricacies of 3D printing, the RAPID + TCT conference is a must-attend event. For over 30 years, this esteemed conference has brought together some of the most influential figures in the industry to share their expert insights on the latest advancements in design-to-manufacturing innovation. The conference is a gathering place for industry leaders, cutting-edge consumers, expert analysts, researchers, and executives, all seeking to deepen their understanding of the role of AM technologies in the design-to-manufacturing process chain.

The 3D printing industry is vast and complex, which is why the RAPID + TCT conference offers a diverse range of conference tracks, each focusing on a specific industry, including: Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Ecosystem, R&D, Consumer Goods, and Wider Industrial. Each track features sessions, tutorials, and workshops led by experts in their field. Attendees will learn about the latest advancements in AM, gain insights into how it can be applied to their business, and discover new opportunities for growth. This allows attendees to access content that’s most relevant to their interests and needs. Additionally, conference sessions are tailored to attendees’ levels of expertise and prior knowledge, so whether someone is new to 3D printing or a seasoned expert looking to optimize their current solutions, they can expect to gain valuable education and insights.

For those who can’t attend the event in person, RAPID + TCT also offers a virtual pass that allows attendees to experience the event from the comfort of their home or office. The virtual pass includes live-streaming (and later on-demand) access to all of the content on the main stage and the ability to interact with exhibitors and attendees online. For a complimentary Expo Pass as a guest of 3DPrint.com, use promo code RP23DIGPUB when registering.

