3DPOD Episode 125: 3D Printing Hypersonics with Neal Orringer, ASTRO America

Joris Peels 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
Neal Orringer worked in a number of roles in the U.S. government and with 3D Systems before leading ASTRO America as its president. There, he’s trying to wrangle large companies like Boeing and Honeywell into spreading 3D printing across their industrial base. Orringer also trying to lead the charge in hypersonics and make 3D printing useful for land vehicles. We hope you find our conversation with Orringer as entertaining as we did.  If you want to hear more from Neal, please register for our (Free!) AM Investment Strategies online leadership roundtable, November 10, 2022.

US Navy Fulfills First NATO Stock Number Orders for 3D Printed Parts

6K and SmarTech Explore How Metal Powders Can Thrive in Scaling 3D Printing Markets

