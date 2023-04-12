RAPID

Printing Money Episode 3: Troy Jensen, Lake Street Capital, Discusses Public 3D Printing Stocks

Special guest Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst with Lake Street Capital Markets, joins Alex and Danny for a closer look at some of the biggest publicly listed 3d printing companies. In this episode Alex, Danny, and Troy discuss the hostile takeover attempt of Stratasys by Nano Dimension, 3D Systems’ performance and valuation, Desktop Metal versus Markforged, Velo3D’s point of difference. They then take a look at the services companies such as Protolabs, Xometry, and Fathom. A recent VC financing for Makerverse is also covered, as well as notable acquisitions by Stratasys and Nexa3D. With the recent release of numerous additive manufacturing market reports, Alex, Danny and Troy reflect on this fresh dataset as it relates to investor appetite within the 3d printing industry.

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. 

