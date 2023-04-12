Printing Money Episode 3: Troy Jensen, Lake Street Capital, Discusses Public 3D Printing Stocks

Special guest Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst with Lake Street Capital Markets, joins Alex and Danny for a closer look at some of the biggest publicly listed 3d printing companies. In this episode Alex, Danny, and Troy discuss the hostile takeover attempt of Stratasys by Nano Dimension, 3D Systems’ performance and valuation, Desktop Metal versus Markforged, Velo3D’s point of difference. They then take a look at the services companies such as Protolabs, Xometry, and Fathom. A recent VC financing for Makerverse is also covered, as well as notable acquisitions by Stratasys and Nexa3D. With the recent release of numerous additive manufacturing market reports, Alex, Danny and Troy reflect on this fresh dataset as it relates to investor appetite within the 3d printing industry.
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice.
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Disposable 3D Printed Clay, Insect PLA and Antimicrobial Ferroelectric Composites
After Olivier van Herpt, Unfold Studio and others there is a new 3D printing clay effort in town. The Berlin based startup Geastar says that it 3D prints bowls made...
Snarr3D Introduces the First 3D Printed Golf Club Shaft
What started out as a class project could soon help golfers save a few strokes per round. Brothers and business partners, Patrick and Scott Snarr, have created Snarr3D, a golf...
Zeda Snags $52M Investment to Drive Innovation & Asia expansion
Just days after rebranding to Zeda, the now combined companies PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing announced closing a $52 million series B financing round, bringing its total capital raised to $68...
3D Printed Membrane Maker Evove Raises $6.9M with participation from AM Ventures – Interview
In the production of filtration membranes, the bulk of the manufacturing processes used today still date back to the 1960s, but the impact of 3D printing is promising for this...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.