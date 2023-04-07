Raise3D Begins Open-Test Period for Hyper FFF 3D Printing Upgrade

3D printer manufacturer Raise3D has officially launched its new Hyper FFF technology for its Pro2 Series flagship printers, which were first released in 2018 and received an upgrade a year later. The company’s current mission is to make its Hyper FFF, introduced in November, the new print speed standard and increase productivity for its customers. That’s why it’s announced the beginning of the Open-Test Period for Hyper FFF.

The application was developed from the Klipper open source project, and provides higher FFF 3D printing yield rates, but without hurting the quality of the printed parts. The technology’s core comes from the active vibration cancellation algorithm, which determines an optimized acceleration pattern and absorbs the excess vibration when the printhead makes a high-speed directional change. The processor measures the extruder head’s natural frequency and divides the single acceleration command into two equal accelerations; this generates two reverse vibration waves, which cancel their own vibration during the reverse. In this way, the printhead can decrease its own shaking and friction.

“The challenge was never to just instruct an FFF printer to print at a higher speed. Telling an FFF 3D printer to print at high speed is quite simple, and most manufacturers and users have tried it at some point,” Raise3D explained. “The challenge was to be able to do so in while keeping the same quality of layer adhesion and surface finish, in addition to the structural stability of the whole printer.”

Raise3D first made the upgrade available for its Pro3 Series, which is used by thousands of customers. But, the Pro2 series has one one of the world’s largest installed customer bases for the professional segment, so by bringing Hyper FFF to these systems, all existing customers can benefit. The company is making Level one (L1) Hyper FFF available, for free, to Pro2 Series users, and all you need is a firmware update!

The upgrade will initially support seven filaments, including Premium PC, Premium PETG, Premium ASA, Premium ABS, Premium PLA, Hyper Speed ABS, and Hyper Speed PLA. Each will come with a Standard and a High Quality printing template, and 0.4 mm diameter nozzles will be supported. The ideaMaker 4.4.1 Alpha update includes Pro2 Series printers, in addition to seven new adapted filaments and templates for the Hyper Speed mode. More filaments in the Hyper Core line will be released later this year, with the first one being PPA CF, a carbon fiber-reinforced composite with high strength, heat resistance, and stiffness.

L: Pro2 with Grey Premium PLA; R: Pro2 with Hyper Speed Upgrade and White Hyper Speed PLA

Pro2 Series printers can now reach level 1 printing speeds when using these Hyper Speed filaments, which translates to a print speed of up to 150mm/s and maximum acceleration of 5,000mm/s2. With the Hyper FFF hardware upgrade, Pro3 Series printers can reach level 2 printing speeds.

To keep the Pro2 Series competitive, and make it easier for those looking to purchase one, Raise3D has revised the recommended retail prices of the printers. Previously, the Raise3D Pro2 retailed for $3,999 in the U.S. and €3,499 in the EU, and starting April 17th, this will down to $3,499 and €2,999, respectively. The Raise3D Pro2 Plus previously cost $5,999 in the U.S. and €4,999 in the EU, and will now go down to $4,499 and €3,999; prices may differ in other territories.

These new prices also coincide with the beginning of the Open-Test for Raise3D’s Hyper FFF. During this period, the company wants to find, and fix, any minor bugs that didn’t show up during previous testing so the final firmware version for the Pro2 Series can be released. The Hyper Speed Open-Test is open to any interested customers who are willing to share their feedback with Raise3D and benefit from L1 Hyper Speed on their Pro2 Series. An Open-Test will begin for L1 Hyper FFF for E2 and E2CF printers in Q2 of 2023.

If you’re interested in participating in the current Open-Test for the Raise3D Pro2 Series, you’ll need to enter your email address, fill out a questionnaire, and enter the serial number of your printer to activate the upgrade. You’ll then receive an email with instructions on how to install the firmware; emails will be sent out in batches, so it may not get to you right away.

To learn more about Raise3D’s Hyper FFF, you can check out the video below:

