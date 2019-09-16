Raise3D Introducing New Multipurpose E2 3D Printer at TCT Birmingham 2019

Perhaps best known for its original N series of 3D printers, global 3D printer manufacturer Raise3D introduced its flexible Pro2 3D printer series at RAPID 2018. Now, at the upcoming TCT Show, which starts next week in Birmingham, the company is announcing their newest system – the industrial-grade, easy to use, multipurpose E2 3D printer.

“There is always a fine balance between usability and performance,” stated Raise3D’s global CEO Edward Feng. “At Raise3D we want our 3D printers to be as inclusive as possible, operated by engineers, technical experts, and large manufacturing enterprises, while at the same time providing access to easy to use 3D technologies that support education, entrepreneurial ventures, and desktop engineering. We’ve made an extra effort to improve some usability factors in the E2, without compromising performance.”

The robust E2 system matches the Pro2 series as a multi-purpose open printer in the company’s current offering. In addition, it will mark the beginning of a new 3D printer series that Raise3D is currently developing for specific applications, industries, and materials. This coming series of systems will significantly increase the company’s portfolio by the end of next year.

Pro2 and Pro2 Plus

“Raise3D aims to have a portfolio that addresses the specific needs of major industries. With that aim in mind, our R&D team designed a new printer which is easier to optimize for each industry, while keeping the highest standards that we always strive for,” said Diogo Quental, Raise3D’s General Manager for Europe.

The new E2 3D printer features a 330 x 240 x 240 mm print volume, auto bed leveling, and a flexible build plate, in addition to an industrial video-assisted offset calibration guide. Other features include:

  • Automatic 3D printing pause when front door is open
  • Independent dual extruders for both Inverse and Duplicate 3D printing
  • Power save mode option

“Just like automobiles, we know some drivers prefer the manual gearbox to automatic transmission and vice-versa, so we believe the new features will be vitally important for the type of future users we expect from a variety of industries,” Feng explained.

The E2 3D printer

The E2 goes hand in hand with the company’s winning strategy of giving necessary resources to manufacturers looking to integrate desktop 3D printing in their manufacturing workflows. Some of these helpful resources include Raise3D’s Open Filament Program, which has an increasing amount of high-performance advanced and technical filaments; the fully integrated 3D print management ecosystem RaiseCloud, which is currently in beta testing mode; and desktop-based turnkey manufacturing solution RaiseFactory, which will be available in Europe after formnext.

Speaking of Europe, the new E2 will also be exclusively available there for educational purposes, at the reduced price of €2,499 + VAT (may vary in different countries.

“Having a competitive product for Education is always an important contribution to long-term success. Pro2 series is currently a best choice for manufacturing, and its approval by manufacturers is higher than ever before, but it is hard to combine with the requirements of Education, where, for example, a smaller printer would be easier to handle,” said Quental.

“With E2, we can be competitive also in this strategic sector, while at the same time improving our preparation for the future.”

Shipping for the new E2 3D printer is scheduled to begin in November. Come visit Raise3D at TCT Birmingham, September 24-26 at Stand F88, near the Introducing Stage.

