US Navy Official Says the Future of Military Shipbuilding Depends on Metal 3D Printing

Matt Sermon, the executive director of the US Navy’s Program Executive Office, Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN), recently said that the navy will need to continue significantly ramping up its additive manufacturing (AM) efforts in order to meet its production deadlines over the next decade. Sermon made the statement at the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) conference in Arlington, VA (January 30-February 2, 2023), according to Stew Magnuson of National Defense magazine.
Moreover, Sermon made it clear that his statement applies not just to his particular area of focus, submarines, but to surface vessels as well, along with the technological infrastructure required to manage those weapons systems. Sermon’s main concern driving his advocacy for AM is the reduction of lead times for parts, which of course has become one of the most common objectives for those in heavy industry who have accelerated adoption of advanced manufacturing over the last few years.
But he also stressed the projected long-term difficulties in attracting a sufficient number of manufacturing workers: according to Sermon, over the next decade there could be a labor shortage of 100,000 in the navy’s submarine program, alone. To address the difficulties in ramping up production, Sermon said that by March, 2024, the navy is attempting to have 3D printers operational for the six metals that are most important to submarine output (without publicly specifying which metals those are).
The navy’s progress on submarines is a useful gauge for how quickly the US military as a whole could enter the ‘performing’ stage in its AM trajectory. As aggressive as the goal stated by Sermon certainly is, the navy already seems to have met the deadline it set at the beginning of 2022, to install 3D printed parts on submarines by the end of last year.
And, increasing progress has already been made this year on US Navy 3D printing, progress which includes the installation of a Markforged X7 Field Edition aboard the USS New Hampshire Virginia-class submarine. Additionally, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) was recently approved to 3D print parts for Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) vessels.
Thus, a great effort is clearly still needed, if the US Navy is to meet targets along the lines of what Sermon announced: but the pieces certainly seem to be in place for such an effort to be successful. Notably, the most undetermined variable, just like in the private sector, is workforce development. The more serious that both public and private decision-makers become about meeting their advanced manufacturing targets, the more inevitable is the ultimate emergence of some broad-sweeping, public-private partnership to revitalize America’s factory labor pool.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Endoscopic Bioprinter, Zellerfeld and B-jetting
Zellerfeld is pushing a seductive vision of being able to remake its 3D printed shoes promising circularity. Everyone should do this. Binder jetting is hot and now a long time...
Inventia to Bioprint Brain Cell Models with Merck Subsidiary for Drug Discovery
Australian bioprinting startup Inventia Life Science and the multinational MSD Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp and Dohme known as Merck in the U.S. and Canada, will...
Bioprinting Automation for Drug Discovery to Be Developed by Molecular Devices and Advanced Solutions
Molecular Devices, a Silicon Valley manufacturer of laboratory equipment, has partnered with bioprinting company Advanced Solutions Life Sciences to develop 3D biology automation technologies for drug discovery. As part of...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Multimaterial DLP Through Centrifugal Force
Jianxiang Cheng along with a team at the Shenzhen Key Laboratory of Soft Mechanics & Smart Manufacturing of theSouthern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen today have presented a real...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.