RAPID

3DPOD Episode 148: Frank Herzog, HZG Group

14 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Frank Herzog, alongside his wife, commercialized Concept Laser. The firm was later sold to GE to become the core of GE Additive, and Frank stuck around to build out GE’s operations in Lichtenfels. Later, Frank and Co. started an R&D center, a seed capital fund and a Venture Capital firm all united under the HZG Group. Frank tells us his extraordinary tale of family and entrepreneurship. We learn of his principles and what he thinks make companies successful. We could have easily spoken with Frank for a few hours more and really enjoyed this show.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bridges in India, Zellerfeld and Creality´s K1

Autonomous Manufacturing & Babcock to 3D Print NATO Spare Part via UK’s Project TAMPA

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D SoftwareExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D PrintingQuality Control

Interview: Materialise Adds Further 3D Printing Quality Control to CO-AM

Since its acquisition of manufacturing execution software (MES) developer Link3D, Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) has gone all in on fleshing out its CO-AM platform. The additive manufacturing (AM) software developer is...

April 7, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingQuality Control

NIST Seeks Participants for New 3D Printing Powder Consortium

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency within the US Department of Commerce (DOC), has issued a notice soliciting participants in its recently formed Metal Additive Manufacturing...

April 6, 2023
3D SoftwareBusinessExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D Printing

EOS Remains Nimble in Rapidly Changing Metal 3D Printing Industry

German 3D printer manufacturer EOS is not only a pioneer in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, but it also maintains the market share for metal 3D printing with its own...

March 30, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D SoftwareEnergyFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

Oilfield Services Giant Baker Hughes Taps Oqton to Increase 3D Printing Adoption in Energy

Oqton, a Belgian software company specializing in solutions for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, announced that the company has entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize software for Baker...

March 14, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Flashforge
Formnext
Velo3D
EOS
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF
FacFox
Arburg
3ERP
3d systems
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides