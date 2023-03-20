Printing Money Episode 1: Introduction, NNDM-SSYS, and Plenty More

As the additive manufacturing industry continues to rapidly grow and evolve, so too does the financing that enables the technology innovation. ‘Printing Money’ takes a deeper look at the transactions behind some of the most innovative 3D printing businesses. Episode 1 sees us unpack the current state of the 3D printing public markets and M&A activity, covering Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) offer to acquire Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), Sigma Additive, SLM Solutions/Nikon acquisition closing; and two recent private equity deals: SyBridge Technologies and ADDMAN Engineering.

Disclaimer on No Investment Advice:

The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice.

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: |

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.