Printing Money Episode 1: Introduction, NNDM-SSYS, and Plenty More

As the additive manufacturing industry continues to rapidly grow and evolve, so too does the financing that enables the technology innovation. ‘Printing Money’ takes a deeper look at the transactions behind some of the most innovative 3D printing businesses. Episode 1 sees us unpack the current state of the 3D printing public markets and M&A activity, covering Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) offer to acquire Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), Sigma Additive, SLM Solutions/Nikon acquisition closing; and two recent private equity deals: SyBridge Technologies and ADDMAN Engineering.
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
