AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing Bureau Fast Radius Acquired by SyBridge Technologies For $15.9M

17 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

SyBridge Technologies, an advanced manufacturing company based in Detroit, announced that, pending the approval of federal courts, it will purchase Chicago-based additive manufacturing (AM) service bureau, Fast Radius, for $15.9 million. This acquisition comes a month after Fast Radius declared it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On its website, SyBridge Technologies describes itself as an acquirer and integrator of mold and tool companies. SyBridge was established in 2019, when Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm that was started in 2004 by a retired partner at Goldman Sachs, acquired Concours Mold Inc., a provider of molds and tools for producers of plastic components — especially in the automotive sector. In January, 2020, Concours made its first acquisition, Valiant Tool and Mold Inc., following its own acquisition by Crestview Partners.

Since then, including Fast Radius, the company — rebranded as SyBridge — acquired 13 more companies, which now span seven different but interrelated divisions. According to various SyBridge Technologies press releases, Crestview committed $200 million of capital to the overall acquisition and integration strategy upon first acquiring Concours Mold Inc. in 2019.

Global headquarters of SyBridge Technologies

In a press release about SyBridge Technologies’ acquisition of Fast Radius Inc., SyBridge’s CEO, Byron J. Paul, commented, “Combining Fast Radius’ leading cloud manufacturing and artificial intelligence platform with our global design, prototyping and manufacturing network materially accelerates our vision of being a leading global industrial technology company. We will be able to support our customers throughout their product lifecycle — from product design, engineering and prototyping through tool production, supportive molding, and finally preventative maintenance and repair.” President and interim CFO of Fast Radius, Patrick McCusker, added, “Our parts and software capabilities align incredibly well with SyBridge’s global manufacturing footprint and prototyping capabilities.”

Also according to the press release, SyBridge Technologies plans for the acquisition to be finalized before year-end, with a goal of offering jobs to “a majority” of Fast Radius’s current workforce. And, notably, SyBridge plans for Fast Radius to continue to operate under its existing name.

Given its potential for integration with all of SyBridge’s other divisions, SyBridge has acquired Fast Radius at quite a bargain. If SyBridge had set out to start its own standalone rapid prototyping AM services division from scratch, the company would presumably have to invest considerably more than $16 million over a number of years, with relatively high probability of failure.

Instead, for $15.9 million, SyBridge has acquired a proven asset that can not only deliver for all of its other divisions, but can and already does provide services for outside clients, as well. Fast Radius’ declaring for bankruptcy at this particular time likely has more to do with macro financial conditions than it does with the company’s lack of potential. The story for companies in the sector as a whole is less about the bankruptcy, and more about the fact that the company in the process of declaring bankruptcy was acquired barely a month later.

Images courtesy of SyBridge Technologies

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nigeria, Kohler and Amaero

Formlabs Partners with Xerox’s FITTLE for 3D Printer Financing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsFeatured StoriesStocks

Nano Dimension Leadership Struggles for Control over Electronics 3D Printing Company

According to a report from Israeli site CTech, leadership at Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) may be fighting for control over the electronics 3D printing company. CEO Yoav Stern has requested...

December 7, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 4, 2022

Webinars and events are starting to pick up again in December, with the Defense Manufacturing Conference being held in Tampa this week and a few other in-person and virtual events...

December 4, 2022
3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessMetal 3D Printing

ColdMetalFusion Alliance Announces First Two End-to-End Platforms for Metal 3D Printing

In the second half of 2022, one of the most intriguing developments in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector has been the growing number of companies announcing their membership in the...

December 2, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingBusinessElectronicsMetal 3D PrintingSocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, November 23, 2022: ESD-Safe Resin, Edible QR Codes, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, AM Solutions has joined the ColdMetalFusion Alliance, AMFG is partnering with French 3D printing service bureau Erpro Group, and AddUp and the WBA are...

November 23, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ExOne
GE Additive
EOS
6K SmarTech
ASTM
Velo3D
3d systems
FacFox
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides