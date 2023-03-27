RAPID

3DPOD Episode 146: Machine Learning and 3D Printing with Ben Schrauwen, Oqton SVP

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Ben Schrauwen was a Professor of Machine Learning who also had a few startups under his belt when joined Autodesk and worked on the CAD giant’s 3D printing software. He then started Oqton, a software firm later sold to 3D Systems. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Ben goes into depth with us to explain machine learning, AI and the opportunities there. I really enjoyed his explanations of machine learning and what it is and isn’t. He then goes on to talk about Oqton and the future of 3D printing.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Metal 3D Printing Pen, Shell Wall 3D Printing

Medical Goes Additive: How Social Networks Are Humanizing the 3D Printing Industry

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: March 26, 2023

Get ready for a busy week that’s chock full of webinars and events, both virtual and in-person, all around the world. Let’s not waste time, read on for all the...

March 26, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessSpace 3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Industry Worth $13.5B, Will Reach $25B by 2025

According to its latest market data, SmarTech Analysis estimates that the 3D printing industry grew at a rapid pace of about 23% in 2022, reaching $13.5 billion. This number specifically...

March 21, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingMedical 3D Printing

Amgen’s Bioprinted Tonsil Organoids Aid in Drug Research

Biotechnology giant Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is using bioprinting to simulate the immune system to aid drug development. The company’s research looks for immune responses from compounds being evaluated for use...

March 20, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingBusiness

CORE Industrial Partners’ 3D Printing Buying Spree Continues with New Acquisition

CORE Industrial Partners completes its eleventh 3D printing firm acquisition in less than five years. Headquartered in Chicago, this private equity firm continues to focus on acquiring manufacturing, industrial technology,...

March 17, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Velo3D
3d systems
EOS
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF
3ERP
Formnext
Flashforge
FacFox
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides