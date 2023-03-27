3DPOD Episode 146: Machine Learning and 3D Printing with Ben Schrauwen, Oqton SVP

Ben Schrauwen was a Professor of Machine Learning who also had a few startups under his belt when joined Autodesk and worked on the CAD giant’s 3D printing software. He then started Oqton, a software firm later sold to 3D Systems. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Ben goes into depth with us to explain machine learning, AI and the opportunities there. I really enjoyed his explanations of machine learning and what it is and isn’t. He then goes on to talk about Oqton and the future of 3D printing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
