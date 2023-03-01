PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing Become Zeda: Rebrand to Grow

PrinterPrezz and its subsidiary Vertex Manufacturing have rebranded as Zeda as a part of their growth strategy. Described as a medical technology company focusing on 3D printing with nanotechnology to address the changing needs of the healthcare sector, Zeda manufactures medical devices, orthopedic implants, spinal implants, 3D printing, semiconductors, prosthetics, and nanotechnology.

Founded in 2018 with the goal of trailblazing metal 3D printing technologies to design and manufacture next-generation medical devices, PrinterPrezz’s proprietary Medifacturing workflow successfully turned magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans into a 3D CAD image that can be used for 3D printing. The California-based company had a great start, engaging in collaborations and high-profile partnerships, as well as attracting more than $16 million in investments.

The newly rebranded company, Zeda, grew exponentially organically and through its first strategic acquisition of Vertex, Greg Morris’ Cincinnati-based advanced manufacturer and full-service machining shop. The deal, which closed in October 2021, gave PrinterPrezz the core fundamental post-processing technologies needed to accelerate the time to market for medical devices.

After the acquisition, PrinterPrezz’s Silicon Valley headquarters primarily focused on medical devices, leveraging in-house regulatory experience, clinician-driven design, additive manufacturing expertise, and in-house nanotechnology development. At the same time, Vertex maintained its support for all advanced manufacturing industries, including medical, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, energy, and consumer goods industries. Its Cincinnati, Ohio, engineering and manufacturing center kept all of its certifications, including the regulatory ISO requirements for medical devices and a series of standards for aviation and space.

Today, the two firms service all highly regulated industries, including medical, space, defense, and aerospace. Moreover, the full company rebranding into Zeda represents the strengths of both PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing and their combined focus on its “Z to A” approach, which stands for “customer first, product after.”

As Zeda, the combined company now manages more than 140,000 square feet across multiple advanced facilities in Silicon Valley, California, New Jersey, Ohio, and Singapore; nearly 50 employees, and is backed by high-end players like specialty chemical maker Solvay and life science investment firm Berkeley Catalyst Fund.

Commenting on the move, Zeda Founder and CEO Shrinivas Shetty said on social media that PrinterPrezz was his mission to bring advanced manufacturing to medical devices. Now, with Zeda, Shetty and his team can service all highly regulated industries, positioning the global brand for a bright future.

Shetty, whose background in chemical engineering and entrepreneurship helped him set up a stealth medical-focused company, had this to say about PrinterPrezz’s new direction: “In 2018, we entered a new territory with advanced manufacturing of medical devices for the global orthopedic market. By combining advanced manufacturing processes, like 3D printing, with technologies from the semiconductor industry, we are able to customize and reduce the cost of medical devices for the global population. It wasn’t long before we realized that the fusion of these technologies could revolutionize not just healthcare but advancements in the space, defense, semiconductor, and aerospace industries. Zeda reflects where we came from, where we are today, and where we intend to go.”

After five years behind PrinterPrezz’s leadership, Shetty will remain as CEO of Zeda, and Morris, who acted as Vertex Manufacturing CEO for three years, is now the chief technology officer (CTO) of Zeda.

“This is the next chapter in our growth,” said Morris. “As one brand, we are in a stronger position to leverage the full capabilities of both companies more effectively. Over the past year, our Cincinnati team has experienced unparalleled growth across all areas of our business, but most importantly, our existing customers can continue to trust and count on us.”

After news broke of the new rebranding, there were plenty of comments on social media. For example, Desktop Metal Founder and CEO Ric Fulop congratulated Zeda: “Congrats to our customer Zeda (Shri Shetty and Greg Morris) on their new brand launch!” In the past years, PrinterPrezz installed at least two Desktop Metal binder jetting systems to develop medical applications, as well as other 3D printing platforms, including several from Velo3D, 3D Systems and Renishaw.

According to the renamed company, Zeda now represents the strength of both companies and their progress in the last five years in target markets by combining cutting-edge advanced manufacturing processes with semiconductor technologies. Operating under the new name, Zeda’s mission is to “build it all better together.”

