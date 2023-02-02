AMS Spring 2023

$3.3M to Fund Neighborhood of Bio-Based 3D Printed Homes in Maine

2 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability
Inkbit

Share this Article

Penquis, a Maine nonprofit that provides assistance to individuals struggling with poverty, has received $3.3 million to develop the BioHome3D concept, designed at the University of Maine (UM), into a neighborhood of affordable residences. Touted as “the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials”, BioHome3D was unveiled by UM’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) in November, 2022.

In the latest development signaling American policymakers’ growing interest in additive construction (AC), Maine’s junior US senator, Angus King (I), toured the ASCC last week while presenting Penquis with the grant. Of the $3.3 million, $3 million is Congressionally Directed Spending, with the remaining funds coming from a nonprofit organization, KeyBank Foundation.

The grants will allow UM’s planned “Factory of the Future” to print nine BioHome3D units — made from locally sourced wood fiber feedstock, combined with a wood-fiber PLA composite produced by NatureWorks — over the next four years. Penquis will collaborate on the project with ASCC and MaineHousing (Maine’s state housing authority). According to Jason Bird, the director of housing development for Penquis, there is an estimated shortage of 20,000-25,000 affordable rental housing units in Maine, among the ten least populated US states.

In a press release announcing the grant for the BioHome3D neighborhood, Bird explained, “One of the greatest challenges [to the housing affordability crisis] is the cost and slow pace of housing construction. This project is investigating ways to create more units more quickly and inexpensively, as well as more sustainably.” Senator King commented, “As the state and nation face a serious housing shortage, this funding will build on the success of the BioHome3D project and support Penquis’ 21st century approach to housing construction. I’m proud to have helped secure this well-deserved congressionally directed spending and look forward to seeing how the project continues to develop Maine-made solutions to housing challenges.”

Maine’s other senator, Susan Collins (R), was present at last November’s unveiling of the first BioHome3D, and the state’s governor, Janet Mills (D), was also involved in the state-level budgeting for both projects. Thus, the BioHome3D has bipartisan support, joint federal/state funding, and represents a successful working relationship between academia, multiple levels of government, and the private sector (via NatureWorks).

That is precisely the sort of multifaceted backing indicative of likely success for a burgeoning technology. Indeed, it is exactly the path that all other 3D printing processes have followed on the way to what appears to be their imminent scale-up.

Along those lines, since the economy of housing grants is already set up to facilitate and leverage those types of multidimensional interrelationships, AC could be in as favorable a position to grow over the next several years as any other 3D printing market segment. Its conditions for growth are especially favorable, considering that it addresses two intractable social problems: housing and sustainability. Private companies may be attracting most of the construction printing attention thus far in 2023, but the technology’s greatest long-term asset is its compatibility with the agendas for big government spending.

Images courtesy of Penquis

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Bondtech and Freeform Future Corp

3D Printing News Briefs, February 2, 2023: Expansions & Construction & More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D PrintingSustainability

Women in 3D Printing Highlights Additive Construction at TIPE 2023

The 2023 Technology, Industry, People, and Economics (TIPE) Conference of Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) not only served as a crucial venue for amplifying marginalized voices in the additive manufacturing...

February 1, 2023
3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesMetal 3D Printing

Frictionless Adoption and Scale: Metal AM Contract Services – AMS Speaker Spotlight

Metal additive manufacturing is still young enough as an industry that adoption is a primary focus for growth opportunities. Exposing more potential end users to the right production solutions for...

February 1, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingEnergySustainability

Startup to 3D Print Data Centers Using $7M in Funding

EdgeCloudLink (ECL), a Silicon Valley-based startup, has received $7 million in seed round funding from Hyperwise Ventures, based in Tel Aviv, and Molex Ventures, headquartered in Chicago, to drive its mission...

January 27, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesSocial IssuesSustainability

Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff

To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC)...

January 24, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
3d systems
ASTM
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Certificate Course
Velo3D
FacFox
EOS
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides