3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 29, 2023

There's a light load this week in terms of available webinars and events, but still plenty to choose from! The SPIE Photonics West show is happening at the same time as the Military AM Summit, Roboze will hold a capabilities tour at Quickparts, America Makes will host a town hall for members, and more.

January 28 – February 2: SPIE Photonics West

SPIE Photonics West, the largest annual international conference in optics, lasers, and photonics, began yesterday, January 28th, and goes through Thursday, February 2nd, in San Francisco. Attendees can come see exhibits for, and discuss research about, topics such as biomedical optics, biophotonics, optoelectronics, microfabrication, MOEMS-MEMS, quantum technologies, including quantum 2.0, and more. Nanoscribe will be there, showcasing its new Quantum X align and Aligned Two-Photon Lithography (A2PL) technology, and several presentations and discussions will be held relevant to its 3D microfabrication solutions.

“The conference and exhibition highlights compelling optics and photonics technologies – from digital optics to quantum technologies to optical imaging, sensing, and metrology. Thereby, the miniaturization of optical and optoelectronic components is decisive for enabling data communication and telecommunication as well as sensing and imaging applications.”

January 30: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a weekly news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be held this Monday, January 30th. You don’t want to miss it!

January 31 – February 2: International Builders Show

Tens of thousands of residential construction professionals and exhibitors will descend on Las Vegas for the NAHB International Builders Show, January 31st through February 2nd. The event promises product launches, more than 1,300 exhibitors, 9 education tracks, and over 100 education sessions and workshops, covering all sorts of related topics. Additive construction company Black Buffalo 3D will have a booth at the IBS event, to focus on its accomplishment on becoming the first 3D construction printing company in the world to meet ICC-ES standards for structural 3D printed walls, and also won a Silver Global Innovation Award from NAHB.

“The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) manages and organizes the Builders’ Show. NAHB represents 140,000+ members and is the voice for housing policies to make housing a priority. “When you attend IBS, you help NAHB support and shape the housing agenda and enrich communities across the United States.”

January 31: Dassault on Unified Modeling & Simulation

At 9 am EST on the 31st, Dassault Systèmes will hold a webinar offering “An inside look at unified modeling and simulation,” which will explore the results of the “Integrate Design and Simulation with Cloud-Based Solutions” survey from engineering.com. Design innovation typically relies on a range of factors, including how long it takes to improve and validate models based on physical testing and simulation, and costly delays can occur when the unexpected happens. But unified modeling and simulation, or MODSIM, will change this. Jim Anderton, Director of Content, Multimedia, engineering.com, and Dassault’s Srikrishna Chittur, SIMULIA Technical Expert, will discuss the impact of cloud-based platforms compared to localized computing, what today’s engineers are doing with simulation-led design strategies, and more.

“The promise of simulation – optimizing products and accelerating time-to-market – can become a reality. Many CAD and CAE software developers believe that this is only possible if the development cycle of a product integrates both design and analysis. Simulation-led design, or unified modeling simulation (MODSIM) strategies, can streamline the development process and produce optimized products at the same time.”

February 1 – 2: Military AM Summit

North America’s largest military, aerospace, and defense AM event, the Military Additive Manufacturing Summit (MIL AM) 2023, will be held in Tampa, Florida February 1-2. The event welcomes the advanced manufacturing and 3D printing community for educational presentations, more than 65 technology and service exhibits, and 7 hours of networking. Some of the major topics of discussion will include how to implement advanced manufacturing to help soldiers produce parts where needed, the top DoD initiatives towards investing in AM, driving joint AM initiatives to improve material readiness and enhance supply chain resiliency, and more. Many AM industry companies will be in attendance, including 3D Systems, 6K Additive, Spee3D, Roboze, PostProcess Technologies, Optomec, Cumberland Additive, and more.

“The 2023 Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase will focus on collaborations between large and small industry partners, and how to maximize the effectiveness of their respective advanced manufacturing products and solutions to help improve military operations and the overall industrial base.”

February 1: Roboze Capabilities Tour at Quickparts

On Wednesday, February 1st, there will be a Quickparts and Roboze Facility Capabilities Tour at the Quickparts Seattle site, featuring new Roboze 3D printing technology dedicated to manufacturing components with super polymers and composite materials. If you can’t make it to Seattle, you also have the option to attend the tour online! The agenda begins at 1 pm EST with welcome and registration, and attendees will get a chance to see the equipment live on the plant floor, and learn more about how Roboze technology can help lower their costs by replacing expensive metallic end-use parts with 3D printed composite and super polymer materials.

“Open house attendees will be able to see how the ecosystem created by this partnership is helping manufacturers digitalize their production processes, replace obsolete production methods and produce super polymer and composite materials just in time and on demand. “Are you in in Aerospace, Oil & Gas and Transportation industries? This partnership provides special consideration to your needs and you’ll see the increased accessibility to custom parts and a shortened time-to-market.”

February 1: America Makes Member Town Hall

America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall on Wednesday, starting at 1 pm EST, with a focus on exploring membership benefits. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions during the meeting.

“This Town Hall will focus on your member benefits and how to access them, followed by Q&A.”

February 4: MatterHackers at OCCUE TechFest

For the last event of the week, MatterHackers will be attending the OCCUE TechFest 2023 at Buena Park Middle School in Buena Park, California, from 8 am – 3:30 pm PST (11:30 am – 6 pm EST). The event, which works with the best teachers in Orange County, provides professional development and support to educators in order to build on the professional learning network of the local affiliate. All of the sessions will be presented for educators, by educators, and attendees will work together to make learning for engaging and relevant for students.

“Join educators form across Southern California as a host of amazing presenters and sponsors share strategies, tools, and best practices related to the use of technology to support student learning.”

