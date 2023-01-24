3D Printing News Unpeeled: Dior, Botter and Rains 3D Print Shoes at Paris Fashion Week

Danish brand Rains has made a 3D printed TPU shoe together with Zellerfeld. Zellerfeld is a shoe 3D Printing service. Meanwhile Dior made a powder bed fusion cellular shoe out of PA 11 using HP MJF. Reebok and Botter meanwhile released a HP MJF shoe made out of PP. Is this a watershed moment for shoe 3D printing with three brands releasing 3D Printed shoes?

