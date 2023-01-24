AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Dior, Botter and Rains 3D Print Shoes at Paris Fashion Week

13 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Inkbit

Share this Article

Danish brand Rains has made a 3D printed TPU shoe together with Zellerfeld. Zellerfeld is a shoe 3D Printing service. Meanwhile Dior made a powder bed fusion cellular shoe out of PA 11 using HP MJF. Reebok and Botter meanwhile released a HP MJF shoe made out of PP. Is this a watershed moment for shoe 3D printing with three brands releasing 3D Printed shoes?

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Reebok and Dior Debut 3D Printed Shoes at Paris Fashion Week

Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 22, 2023

For this weekend’s roundup, the TIPE 3D Printing Conference kicks things off with its third iteration on Tuesday, and ASTM International will hold an AM construction workshop. There will also...

January 22, 2023
3D PrintingAutomationConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSustainability

Leading US Homebuilder Century Communities Starts Selling 3D Printed Homes in Arizona

Century Communities, one of the top 10 homebuilders in the US, announced that it is now selling homes with walls built using additive construction (AC) methods. The company has made...

January 13, 2023
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability

2023 3D Printing Predictions: An Investment Expert’s View on the Future of Additive Construction

In light of economic pressure, global resources shortages, and looming climate goals, the world is seeking cost-effective, fast, and environmentally friendly approaches to long-held practices and processes—the construction sector being...

January 9, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchConstruction 3D PrintingConsumer GoodsMetal 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, January 7, 2023: NSF Grant, Spare Parts, & More

We’re starting with research in 3D Printing News Briefs, as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University researchers were awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to enable smart 3D manufacturing, and a...

January 7, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ASTM
FacFox
GE Additive
Certificate Course
Velo3D
EOS
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides