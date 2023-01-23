Ukrainian Soldiers Outfitted with 3D Printed Prosthetics from Open Bionics

I’m amazed at the functionality of the Open Bionics arm, which is a very advanced arm and provides wearers with a wide range of motion and control. However. the arm does cost between $11,000 and $20,000, with an up-front arm payment of $11,000 and the possibility of a subscription. Arms like these usually last up to five years. Now I love what the company and charity are doing in this case. Making this kind of 3D printed technology available should be applauded. However, I’m wondering if this is the most cost-effective approach.

Typically speaking, super extremity prostheses range from $2,000 to $100,000 in a market such as the United States. Simple hook type arms are on the lower end of the scale. Bionic arms are around $10,000 to $30,000. A more complex myoelectric prosthesis that also includes the shoulder may be well above $100,000. There are a wide variety of prosthesis, from body powered to electric and passive. There are also a number of injuries that will require different levels of care, as well.

In the Prosthetics and Orthotics Podcast, we’ve talked to over a dozen different clinicians on when to use which prosthetic. And it really does differ depending on the lifestyle, what the person needs, and what they do day to day. Furthermore, less than half of upper arm amputees rely on these devices at all. So, depending on the patient, it may be needed but different options could make sense.

There are plenty of people that use a hook-like or split hook prosthetic day to day and are perfectly happy with this. Such a device would be far less expensive than a bionic one. In a case like these soldiers, wouldn’t it be far better to help five people with a hook, rather than one with a bionic hand? It would also be far more useful to let the work be done in Ukraine itself. It is nice that they’re training local prosthetists but what if the company was Ukrainian or the people were manufacturing in Ukraine?

I’m obviously coming from a place of privilege, as someone without a disability, and don’t mean to disparage something as wonderful as an organization that is helping others with 3D printed hands. But, at the same time I also want to see the most effective outcome possible.