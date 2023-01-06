HP’s HyperX Announces HX3D Full-Color 3D Printed Gaming Peripherals

HyperX, HP Inc’s gaming subsidiary, announced a new personalized gaming accessories and peripherals brand powered by HP’s additive manufacturing (AM) division, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5-8). HyperX is pitching the brand, called HX3D, as the next generation of gaming hardware customization.
The first HX3D product — the limited edition HyperX “Cozy Cat Keycap” — will be available in the US through HyperX’s website sometime later this month, for an expected initial price of $19.99. Although, HyperX’s press release also explicitly specifies that the price “is subject to change without notice” and that the pricing at other retailers “may vary.” This, combined with the fact that the keycap is a limited edition, certainly seems to suggest that HyperX is aiming to establish a collector’s market.
Of course, for the AM sector, the most notable angle to the release is HyperX’s synergy with its corporate mothership’s AM division. Lane Babuder, writer for online tech publication HotHardware, points out that the Cozy Cat Keycap, as well as other concept keycaps on display at CES 2023, are made possible by “the help of parent company HP’s color 3D printing”.
Relevantly, in December, 2022, 3DPrint.com published an editorial by Brent Wright, a 3D printing orthotics and prosthetics professional, entitled, “Why Did HP Kill off its Full-Color 3D Printer?” This may very well be an answer to that question: color 3D printing has more value to HP, at least currently, as a tool in its in-house arsenal, than it does as a commercial offering.
This isn’t to say, finally, that HP will never take another crack at the commercial market for full-color 3D printing. If anything, in fact, the success of applications like customized gaming peripherals for HX3D might only increase the chances that HP will entertain a return to that market. If it does happen, though, the most lucrative area for HP to explore would be cornering the market on the polymers, themselves.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
AMS 2023 Brings 3D Printing Experts to NYC
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies live business and networking summit is just a month away. Taking place February 7-9, 2023, New York’s only 3D printing trade show is filled with exciting...
2023 3D Printing Predictions: Additive Manufacturing for Series Production of Metal Parts
As the 3D printing industry matures, we can see a stream of very positive developments unfold. Away from the hype and hubris, there has been true progress in getting parts...
NASA’s Breakthrough 2022: Artemis, 3D Printed Spacesuits and New Metal Alloys
With a dedicated multitude of followers worldwide and hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the Space Coast to see Artemis I launch on a 26-day mission around the Moon,...
mimiX 2023 Funding to Accelerate US Clearance of Bioprinted Skin Patches
MimiX Biotherapeutics, a Swiss startup that developed sound-induced bioprinting, has announced the launch of a new funding round in January 2023 to accelerate the clinical translation of its proprietary FastSkin...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.