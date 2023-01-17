3D Printing News Unpeeled: Leonardo, Beamit, AiBuild

Sandvik owned Beamit makes a deal with defense firm Leonardo to do 3D Printing MRO for spare parts. A 100 parts have been qualified on at least five airframes and this seems like an astute move on the part of Beamit which previously has printed parts for Airbus, Safran, Thales and others. Babcock International Group has printed metal MRO parts for the UK´s MOD. Underscoring the huge potential for 3D printed maintenance, repair and refit for the military. AiBuild has used the Chat GPT language model along with its AISync tool.

