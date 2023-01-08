AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 8, 2023

Inkbit

After the recent holiday season, we’re slowly but surely getting back into the swing of things in terms of 3D printing webinars and events. 3D Printing News Unpeeled has changed its schedule a little, and there will be webinars on 3D software and post-processing this week. Read on for the details!

January 10 & 12: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. While the livestream used to take place each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Unpeeled will now only be held twice a week. Each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Tuesday, January 10th, at 9:30 am EST, and then again at the same time on Thursday the 12th. You don’t want to miss it!

January 10: DriveWorks for Automation with TriMech

At 10 am EST on the 10th, TriMech will provide an “Introduction to Using DriveWorks for Automating Your SOLIDWORKS® Designs.” Product experts from the DriveWorks team will share their knowledge about the software and offer an introduction, teaching attendees how to capture and reuse design, manufacturing, and cost estimation knowledge to deliver custom products at greater speed and with better accuracy, without having to resort to complex macros, configurations, or design tables.

“DriveWorks combines powerful SOLIDWORKS® part, assembly, and drawing automation with engaging 3D CPQ sales configurator features to enable manufacturers to implement a successful digital selling strategy, work smarter, reduce errors, and exceed customer expectations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 11: HCL CAMWorks 2023 Introduction

HCL Software is holding a webinar focused on “Introducing CAMWorks 2023!” at 11 am EST on Wednesday, January 11th, to teach users to program smarter and machine faster. This new CAMWorks release includes several great new features and enhancements to help gain more market share and win new business, including new Wire EDM Premium for increasing efficiency and reducing delivery times, tool selection logic based on feature depth and flute length, more probing cycles and output options for the probe tool, and more.

“This latest release of CAMWorks combines new technology with fully integrated CAD/CAM, feature-based programming, automatic feature recognition, and knowledge-based machining using the TechDB to reduce programming time, increase production, and automate the CNC programming process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 12: Formlabs on Advanced Post-Processing

Finally, at 11 am EST on Thursday the 12th, Formlabs will hold an educational webinar about “Advanced Post-Processing Techniques,” and will include a live Q&A session. Two Formlabs experts will provide attendees with an introduction to Formlabs, and then move on to an overview of the over 11 post-processing techniques it offers, including Cerakote, tumbling, electroplating, vapor smoothing, dying, polishing, UV clear coating, soft touch rubberization, and more.

“Formlabs Applications Engineers, Peter Unger and Chris Adams, will guide you through each technique and their applications spanning prototyping and end-use production. Then, they’ll answer your questions during a live Q+A.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!
