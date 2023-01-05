3D Printing News Unpeeled: Braskem Buys Taulman3D, Collplant, Boeing

Collplant says that its small animal testing pre clinical trial is successful another advance putting us closer to collagen based bioabsorbable breast implants. Companies such as Bella Seno, Prayasta and Lattice Medical are working on similar custom reabsorbable 3D printed implants. Brazillian chemical giant Braskem has acquired Taulman3D a leader in technical filaments. Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences has won another phase in a DARPA project that could get it closer to making a full scale plane without control surfaces.
