6K SmarTech

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Braskem Buys Taulman3D, Collplant, Boeing

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
AMS Spring 2023

Share this Article

Collplant says that its small animal testing pre clinical trial is successful another advance putting us closer to collagen based bioabsorbable breast implants. Companies such as Bella Seno, Prayasta and Lattice Medical are working on similar custom reabsorbable 3D printed implants. Brazillian chemical giant Braskem has acquired Taulman3D a leader in technical filaments. Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences has won another phase in a DARPA project that could get it closer to making a full scale plane without control surfaces.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Petrochemical Giant Braskem Acquires 3D Printing Materials Company Taulman3D

Triastek Discusses Three 3D Printed Medications Now Being Studied

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Additive Drives Wants to Be the Amazon of Electric Mobility – AMS Focus

Many venture capitalists have supported the 3D printing industry in the last decade. Notably, Munich-based VC investor AM Ventures has been behind some of the hottest additive manufacturing (AM) companies,...

December 15, 2022
3D Design3D Printing ResearchEnergyMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

Protolabs’ Largest 3D Printed Metal Part Was Made for Geothermal Energy Extraction

Back in August, I posted about the awards granted by the Department of Energy (DOE) to the first-place winners of the American-Made Geothermal Manufacturing Award, one of which was Downhole...

December 6, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Ursa Major and EOS to Disrupt Space Production with 3D Printed Copper

“Let’s build some engines!” That’s essentially what Ursa Major is doing. Based in Colorado, this space technology business is racing to improve humanity’s quest to explore the universe – several...

December 2, 2022
AutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSocial Issues

Fire at Icon’s House 3D Printing HQ Highlights Need for Decentralized Supply Chains

Early in the morning on Black Friday, a fire started in the St. Elmo warehouse district in South, Austin, Texas. Those buildings were in a mixed-use, 200,000 square foot area...

November 28, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
GE Additive
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
3d systems
Velo3D
Certificate Course
EOS
6K SmarTech
International Conference
ExOne
ASTM
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides