3D Printing News Unpeeled: Better Air Conditioning Through 3D Printing, Conflux and Fortify

Fortify secures an investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures. Initially Fortify focused on tooling inserts which I thought was silly and would not see them become a viable company. I said previously in 2021 that “I’ve always been curious about Fortify but I am confused by its bizarre focus on mold tooling and wonder if it isn’t an interesting idea masquerading as a business.” In the same article I also said just how excited I was about RF components,” I do love the radio frequency shielding applications and the idea of concentrating fiber there to improve lenses, waveguides, and antennas. That’s a high-value application and I’ve written about just how bullish I am about that.” Off of a project with the Rogers Corporation in May the company garnered interest from Lockheed and others on RF. Now Lockheed is investing in a US solution that may be able to make lots of RF components in a very highly accurate optimal way. The market for RF components is exploding, literally and figuratively and Fortify’s new direction and investment could see it grow quickly in the space.
Australian heat exchanger company Conflux has brought to market the Conflux Cartridge. This mass customizable 40mm x 40mm x 30mm optimal heat exchanger component can be customized to your needs. What’s more it can be added to larger conventionally manufactured components to add 3D printing´s optimal performance to them.
Arcitects BVN and the University of Technology Sydney have worked together on better air conditioning. Through optimizing flow the team have made components out of recycled polymer using FDM that have branch like structures. Better flow means lower energy costs while a frog skin like porous structure should give us more human centric cooling.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Behind 6K’s White Paper on Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing
Massachusetts-based plasma technology company 6K released a white paper last October detailing the future of the metal powder market for additive manufacturing (AM). The study evaluates how metal powder suppliers...
SmarTech Analysis: Global Metal 3D Printed Parts Market to Reach $75B by 2031
The global metal additively manufactured (AM) parts market is forecasted to experience growth in the coming years. According to research conducted by leading provider of market data and consulting services...
AutoFarm: A Single Tool for Managing an Entire 3D Printing Farm
For a number of years 3DQue has been making tools to automate, manage, and improve 3D printing with desktop printers and print farms. Now, the Canadian firm has released AutoFarm,...
Formnext 2022: The Most Important Takeaways
Formnext 2022 was a fantastic, truly global show with attendees from all over the world. Messago Messe Frankfurt suggests that the event saw 29,581 attendees and 802 exhibitors from from...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.