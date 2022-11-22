AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Zimmer Biomet, Recyclable 3D Printed Homes and Minifactory

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Minifactory just unveiled a double as fast high temperature Material Extrusion system for PEEK and other high temperature polymers. It has better control over the heated chamber, improved air flow and more traceability. ORNL, University of Maine and others have worked on creating a fully recyclable 3D printed home. The sustainable home is meant to alleviate a housing crisis that sees a deficit of more than seven million homes in the US. Triastek is moving forward with its FDA Investigational New Drug clinical trials for its Melt Extrusion Deposition 3D printed drug T21, for ulcerative colitis. The drug was developed using radio imaging to check when it was released in the bowel. Subsequently the proper release kinetics resulted in an optimal geometry for precise drug delivery.

 

