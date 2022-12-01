3DPOD Episode 131: 3D Printing Auto Parts with GM’s Andrew Cunningham

Andrew Cunningham is an additive manufacturing (AM) process engineer at General Motors (GM). He candidly tells us about how GM is using 3D printing across the organization. We get some tidbits on everything from prototyping to tooling to racing. He also talks about the company’s new $300,000 CELESTIQ vehicle, which will feature a variety of AM technologies by the firm to make over 100 3D printed metal and polymer parts.
