AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 131: 3D Printing Auto Parts with GM’s Andrew Cunningham

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Andrew Cunningham is an additive manufacturing (AM) process engineer at General Motors (GM). He candidly tells us about how GM is using 3D printing across the organization. We get some tidbits on everything from prototyping to tooling to racing. He also talks about the company’s new $300,000 CELESTIQ vehicle, which will feature a variety of AM technologies by the firm to make over 100 3D printed metal and polymer parts.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

The Women Trailblazing the Tiktok 3D Printing Scene, Part 1

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Waseda and NTU Develop New Plastic Metal 3D Printing Process

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessQuality Control

Axtra3D Brings Hybrid Laser-DLP 3D Printers to Market at Formnext 2022

At Formnext 2021, startup Axtra3D attracted attention for the launch of its Lumia 3D platform, which relies on the company’s patented hybrid photosynthesis (HPS) technology. Now, just in time for...

November 10, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessElectronics

Operation Warp Speed Alum Joins Fortify as CEO

Fortify, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and additive manufacturing (AM) materials company, has announced Lawrence Ganti as the company’s new CEO and Board Director. Having served most recently as president...

November 8, 2022
Sponsored
3D Printers3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareSponsored

UnionTech to Showcase New 3D Printers, Material, and Software at Formnext 2022

Achieving a deeper presence in the industrial 3D printing market, UnionTech offers a broad range of 3D printing products ranging from industrial 3D printers to materials and software. For Formnext...

November 8, 2022
3D Printing

Bigger, Faster, Stronger: New Projector 3D Prints Powder Plastic Parts Better than SLS

Thanks to a new infrared (IR) projector from digital light processing (DLP) manufacturer Visitech, it’s now possible to 3D print polymer parts with results that exceed those of selective laser...

November 2, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo
EOS
ASTM
6K SmarTech
FacFox
GE Additive
ExOne
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides