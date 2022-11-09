New Silicon 3D Printer to Be Unveiled by Lynxter at Formnext 2022

Aiming to disrupt the medical and industrial-grade silicon markets, Lynxter has launched a new 3D printer capable of two-component liquid printing of silicones and polyurethanes.It will debut the new S300X machine at this year’s Formnext, scheduled to take place November 15 through 18, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. Visitors can get a glimpse at the company’s booth E02 in Hall 111.

The S300X Silicone 3D Printer

According to Lynxter, which is a French manufacturer of modular industrial machine tools and 3D printers, the new S300X aims to be a compact, reliable, and sturdy industrial tool with an open philosophy. The machine is suggested to be ideal for producing customized masking parts for post-processing (like painting, sanding, and plasma treatment), as well as dampers, seals, orthoses certified for skin contact, and textiles with additional functionality.

“Liquid 3D printing of pure silicones opens up a whole new range of custom/spare applications,” said Lynxter Co-founder and CEO Thomas Batigne. A serial entrepreneur and industrial engineer, Batigne states that the rapid response capabilities of 3D printing are now available in industrial and medical-grade silicone, as well as polyurethane, thanks to the S300X.

The company’s silicone printer will be powered by independent double extrusion technology (IDEX). Equipped with two tool heads in IDEX configuration, the S300X’s dual-component LIQ21 head prints the part, while the single-component LIQ11 head prints water-soluble support. A few advantages that IDEX technology offers users include design freedom, even in overhang position, thanks to the soluble supports; as well as multi-material, multi-color 3D printing without cross-contamination; and single or double extrusion printing according to the user’s needs.

The S300X will join Lynxter’s flagship 3D printer, the modular S600D, which can work with a wide range of materials, including thermoplastics, silicones, and ceramics. The S300X can also print various materials, including medical-grade RTV2 silicone rubber, certified ISO 10993-05 for contact with skin; industrial grade RTV2 silicone; and polyurethane. These age-resistant silicones require no heavy post-processing and possess mechanical properties equivalent to those of injection molding.

3D Printing Silicone Breast Prostheses

The arrival of the S300X coincides with the release of Lynxter’s own range of materials, which include its industrial quality SIL001 silicone, and a new partnership with health innovator Julien Montenero, who uses 3D printing to create silicone breast prostheses. As part of the upcoming project, Lynxter’s technology will create a custom-made, external breast prosthesis for Montenero’s REALETEE project, dedicated to producing prosthetics for women who have undergone mastectomies.

In the medical field, silicone additive manufacturing makes it possible to produce custom-made devices without taking a manual impressions or using a mold. It also allows hollowing and the variation of infill rates to render parts lighter or to modify their properties, such as reducing hardness, adding resistance, improving damping, and more. In addition to prostheses, silicone 3D printing is used for producing suture training supports, orthopedic parts for podology and ortho prostheses, and medical implants.

3D Printing Silicone for Airbus

Aside from contributing to healthcare silicone applications by improving and simplifying the manufacturing workflow, the S300X is also ideal for multiple other demands, like seals, masking, and maintenance parts for industrial applications or prototyping and soft robotics in research and development.

Designed for the production needs of Lynxter’s customers, like Airbus, Total, and Polytechnique, the S300X is described as “robust,” with a “compact and industrial design that ensures efficient and flexible production.” Compact, quiet, and reliable, the system is easy to integrate into any workplace. In addition, its high-capacity material cartridges make it possible to print large or small parts with complete autonomy with fewer material cartridge changes.

Lynxter’s S300X uses dual liquid extrusion with supports. Image courtesy of Lynxter.

In line with the Lynxter philosophy, the S300X is part of an open ecosystem. The company has packed all of its expertise into this new machine for a unique user experience. With the launch of this new printer, Lynxter is also introducing the HUB, an online platform designed to help save time and work more efficiently with advanced print profiles and direct access to guides and tutorials and the interactive product catalog.

Open for pre-order today; the S300X will be available to customers for delivery in 2023. First, however, Formnext visitors will see it live during the official presentation on November 15 at 11:00 AM at the Lynxter booth.

