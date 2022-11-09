AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

New Silicon 3D Printer to Be Unveiled by Lynxter at Formnext 2022

3 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMedical 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Aiming to disrupt the medical and industrial-grade silicon markets, Lynxter has launched a new 3D printer capable of two-component liquid printing of silicones and polyurethanes.It will debut the new S300X machine at this year’s Formnext, scheduled to take place November 15 through 18, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. Visitors can get a glimpse at the company’s booth E02 in Hall 111.

The S300X Silicone 3D Printer

According to Lynxter, which is a French manufacturer of modular industrial machine tools and 3D printers, the new S300X aims to be a compact, reliable, and sturdy industrial tool with an open philosophy. The machine is suggested to be ideal for producing customized masking parts for post-processing (like painting, sanding, and plasma treatment), as well as dampers, seals, orthoses certified for skin contact, and textiles with additional functionality.

“Liquid 3D printing of pure silicones opens up a whole new range of custom/spare applications,” said Lynxter Co-founder and CEO Thomas Batigne. A serial entrepreneur and industrial engineer, Batigne states that the rapid response capabilities of 3D printing are now available in industrial and medical-grade silicone, as well as polyurethane, thanks to the S300X.

Lynxter’s S300X new silicon printer. Image courtesy of Lynxter.

The company’s silicone printer will be powered by independent double extrusion technology (IDEX). Equipped with two tool heads in IDEX configuration, the S300X’s dual-component LIQ21 head prints the part, while the single-component LIQ11 head prints water-soluble support. A few advantages that IDEX technology offers users include design freedom, even in overhang position, thanks to the soluble supports; as well as multi-material, multi-color 3D printing without cross-contamination; and single or double extrusion printing according to the user’s needs.

The S300X will join Lynxter’s flagship 3D printer, the modular S600D, which can work with a wide range of materials, including thermoplastics, silicones, and ceramics. The S300X can also print various materials, including medical-grade RTV2 silicone rubber, certified ISO 10993-05 for contact with skin; industrial grade RTV2 silicone; and polyurethane. These age-resistant silicones require no heavy post-processing and possess mechanical properties equivalent to those of injection molding.

3D Printing Silicone Breast Prostheses

The arrival of the S300X coincides with the release of Lynxter’s own range of materials, which include its industrial quality SIL001 silicone, and a new partnership with health innovator Julien Montenero, who uses 3D printing to create silicone breast prostheses. As part of the upcoming project, Lynxter’s technology will create a custom-made, external breast prosthesis for Montenero’s REALETEE project, dedicated to producing prosthetics for women who have undergone mastectomies.

Lynxter ‘s technology will be used by REALETEE to create custom-made external breast prothesis. Image courtesy of Lynxter.

In the medical field, silicone additive manufacturing makes it possible to produce custom-made devices without taking a manual impressions or using a mold. It also allows hollowing and the variation of infill rates to render parts lighter or to modify their properties, such as reducing hardness, adding resistance, improving damping, and more. In addition to prostheses, silicone 3D printing is used for producing suture training supports, orthopedic parts for podology and ortho prostheses, and medical implants.

3D Printing Silicone for Airbus

Aside from contributing to healthcare silicone applications by improving and simplifying the manufacturing workflow, the S300X is also ideal for multiple other demands, like seals, masking, and maintenance parts for industrial applications or prototyping and soft robotics in research and development.

Designed for the production needs of Lynxter’s customers, like Airbus, Total, and Polytechnique, the S300X is described as “robust,” with a “compact and industrial design that ensures efficient and flexible production.” Compact, quiet, and reliable, the system is easy to integrate into any workplace. In addition, its high-capacity material cartridges make it possible to print large or small parts with complete autonomy with fewer material cartridge changes.

Lynxter’s S300X uses dual liquid extrusion with supports. Image courtesy of Lynxter.

In line with the Lynxter philosophy, the S300X is part of an open ecosystem. The company has packed all of its expertise into this new machine for a unique user experience. With the launch of this new printer, Lynxter is also introducing the HUB, an online platform designed to help save time and work more efficiently with advanced print profiles and direct access to guides and tutorials and the interactive product catalog.

Open for pre-order today; the S300X will be available to customers for delivery in 2023. First, however, Formnext visitors will see it live during the official presentation on November 15 at 11:00 AM at the Lynxter booth.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: Velo3D Misses Earnings and Adjusts Full Year Guidance

3D Printing News Unpeeled: TofeeAM Raises Five Million and EOS Starts a Contract Manufacturing Network

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: SwissTo12 Sells Satellite

Swiss 3D printing satellite component firm SwissTo12 has so far just made RF and other components but has just sold its first complete satellite. Underwriters Laboratories and the Georgia State...

November 8, 2022
3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship

A Meltio and Haas hybrid DED 3D printer offered by Philips Corporation has been permanently installed on a US warship of the USS Wasp class Bataan. French firm Lynxter have...

November 7, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 6, 2022

This week, we’ll tell you about webinars on bioinks, a next-gen SLS material, advanced ceramic coatings, additive manufacturing in space applications, and more. As for events, there are plenty of...

November 6, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, November 5, 2022: Recycled Titanium, Titanium Implants & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we have plenty of additive manufacturing facility news from IperionX, Boeing, and GKN Aerospace. Moving on, GA-ASI continues its AM work with Conflux, and...

November 5, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Uniontech3d
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo
ExOne
Windform
3d systems
Arburg
Formnext
GE Additive
Intamsys
ASTM ICAM
Nano Dimension
Flashforge
EOS
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides