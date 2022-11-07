Meet the Analysts of AM Investment Strategies 2022

As Formnext 2022 approaches, 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel’s Global Technology Investment Banking Group are hosting AM Investment Strategies. On Thursday, November 10, the free online event will give attendees unprecedented insight into the financial landscape of the 3D printing industry. Over the course of two panels and three hours, 3D printing CEOs, analysts, investment bankers, and a venture capital director will discuss the financial state of the industry.

To prepare attendees for the event, we are profiling the panelists involved. So far, we have covered the AM financiers and executives participating in AM Investment Strategies. Here, we’ll take a brief look at the analysts that will be spread out across the two panels of the event.

Stifel Financial Corporation: Noelle Dilts

With more than 8,500 employees at over 400 offices around the world, Stifel is the leading investment bank in AM transactions, and advisory services, involved in nearly 20 deals since 2021 alone. It also operates the second largest U.S. equity research platform and is the largest provider of global small-cap coverage, through KBW and Stifel’s Equity Research Group. The research division provides in-depth analysis and actionable intelligence on over 2,000 stocks across multiple sectors and geographies. This includes producing proprietary and differentiated research founded on industry expertise, access to proprietary events, executive interviews, surveys and more.

Among the sectors covered is Diversified Industrials, where Noelle Dilts is a Managing Director, covering Advanced Manufacturing, Specialty Distribution, and Electrical & Networking Equipment. She is known for proprietary project databases and forecasts, as well as her series of conference calls with experts on end markets, thus offering clients with novel and varied points of view on segment drivers.

SmarTech Analysis: Scott Dunham

With nearly a decade as the additive manufacturing (AM) industry’s leading market research firm, SmarTech Analysis has published numerous reports examining the sector and its various segments. These range from the largest and most crucial, such as aerospace and metals more generally, to even niche areas, like space 3D printing and bioprinting. These studies, along with quarterly data services for polymer and metal AM and business consulting services, have been relied on by some of the largest companies in the world, including GE, BASF, and HP.

Executive Vice President of Research Scott Dunham has been the backbone of the operation since he joined in 2014. Dunham’s thorough and granular data is the most accurate in AM, which, along with his continuous interviews with industry leaders, provides him with the keenest insight in 3D printing.

Lake Street Capital Markets: Troy Jensen

Established in 2012 as a boutique investment bank, Lake Street Capital Markets is dedicated to high-growth companies and economic sectors. Powered by research analysts that examine the market for novel investment ideas, the company provides institutional investors with the ability to back innovative companies before they experience rapid growth as a part of emerging trends.

Senior Research Analyst Troy Jensen has over 20 years of experience in equity research specializing in high-growth tech stocks. This includes AM, unmanned aerial vehicles, optics, robotics, networking and more. Before joining Lake Street, Jensen served as a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler for 15 years. Other posts have included research with ThinkEquity Partners and RBC Capital Markets, as well as a Futures and Options Administrator at Cargill.

AMPOWER: Matthias Schmidt-Lehr

AMPOWER is a consultancy dedicated to industrial 3D printing, whose headquarters in Hamburg, Germany provides it with unique insight into European AM sectors, as well as the AM industry as a whole. By analyzing and simulating market scenarios, as well as compiling market research, the company assists its clients in making strategic decisions. Additionally, AMPOWER aids companies in the implementation of 3D printing via targeted training programs and the identification and creation of parts that can be manufactured with AM. This is complemented by quality management and machine qualification.

With experience in business development, strategy development, and communication, Managing Partner Matthias Schmidt-Lehr has successfully overseen multiple projects associated with business case and strategic development for AM users, in addition to systems and materials suppliers. These have included projects related to directed energy deposition, binder jet, metal extrusion, and a broad range of polymer 3D printing processes.

Needham & Company: James Ricchiuti

An independent investment bank and asset management company under the Needham Group, Needham & Company specializes in advising and financing for growth companies. While the Needham Group provides private equity investment and management services, Needham & Company has been involved in hundreds of public offerings, private placements, and mergers and acquisitions in transactions totaling more than $200 billion.

As Managing Director, James Ricchiuti has been a part of the company’s equity research team since 1999. He has a storied career made up of working for Lehman Brothers with a focus on imaging and electronics businesses and Bear Stearns, dedicated to small- and mid-cap companies.

Representing just a handful of the panelists participating in in the two roundtables of the day, these experts are wealth of knowledge unto themselves. To register for the event, visit the AM Investment Strategies 2022 page.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.