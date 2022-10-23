3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 23, 2022

This week is a lot less busy in terms of 3D printing webinars and roundups! There are still some conferences and summits to attend, and Stratasys and Markforged are each wrapping up their tours. As for Nexa3D will discuss 3D printing 3rd party materials on the XiP, Nanoscribe will talk scaling up nanofabrication and microfabrication, and more.

October 24 – 26: The MedTech Conference

At the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center this week, the MedTech Conference will be held from October 24-26. The world’s top medtech executives will gather for education, networking, exhibits, and dynamic speakers to work on furthering healthcare technology. While the conference will be an in-person event, virtual attendance options are also available. As for important AM industry companies, HP will be exhibiting at the MedTech Conference, as well as Evonik, Formlabs, Stryker, and more.

“Featuring world class plenary speakers, cross cutting educational programming, valuable networking and business development opportunities, The MedTech Conference is a must attend event for the industry’s prominent and most promising companies.”

You can register for the conference here.

October 24 – 28: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

October 25 & 27: Forged Tour Part Deux

This week, Markforged completes the global edition of its Forged Tour Part Deux with four final stops across the EMEA. On Tuesday, October 25th, the company will join Mark3D at the Swindon and Wiltshire Institute of Technology in the UK at 9:30 am BST, and then head to Mulhouse, France with 3DZ at 9:30 am CEST. On Thursday the 27th, Markforged stays in France, visiting Visiativ in Lyon at 9:30 am CEST, and then moves on to Vicenza, Italy with 3D Company at 9:30 am CEST for its final stop.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

October 25 – 28: DKOU 2022

At Messe Berlin from October 25-28, DKOU 2022 will be held with the motto #PassionForThePatient. The event is sponsored by DGOU (German Society for Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery), DGOOC (German Society for Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery), DGU (German Society for Trauma Surgery), and BVOU (Professional Association for Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery eV), and is focused on orthopedic and trauma medicine with compassion. 3D Systems will be exhibiting at DKOU 2022, along with Materialise, CeramTec, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, and more.

“Together with you, we would like to make the passion for our patients at the DKOU 2022 clear, tangible and perceptible. We look forward to exciting and stimulating discussions with you and to collegial exchange, not least at the attractive supporting programme of the congress.”

You can register for the event here.

October 25: Reverse Engineering with Markforged

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 25th, Markforged will hold a webinar on “Reverse engineering hard-to-procure parts with 3D scanning and 3D printing.” Taught by Charles Lu, Senior Application Engineer for Markforged, attendees will learn how to easily approach reverse engineering problems with 3D printing in mind, redesign considerations for 3D printing, and receive an overview and hands-on demonstration of reverse engineering with a 3D scanner.

“While it cannot untangle every supply chain issue overnight, reverse engineering can be an invaluable tool for solving procurement problems through the digitization of discontinued and hard-to-source parts. “Combined with 3D printing, it is possible to materialize a digital inventory of spare parts, which can minimize unexpected equipment downtime caused by component failure. Taken a step further, it can also support production reshoring efforts through tooling and machinery refurbishment.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 26 – 27: Formlabs 5th Annual User Summit

Formlabs will hold its 5th annual User Summit from October 26-27 as a free virtual event. This global conference highlights the power of digital fabrication, and welcomes users from over 130 countries to learn how professionals are using 3D printing to innovate and thrive in an evolving world. Over these two days, there will be more than 90 sessions held in eight languages, featuring over 100 speakers from multiple industries. Included in the summit will be a multi-level Formlabs University track, a User Talk Track highlighting case studies and applications, a women-led Medical Talk track, and expanded Impact Awards.

“Formlabs is delighted to announce that the Formlabs User Summit will be returning as a fully virtual event running from October 26-27. This year, we are celebrating 100 million parts printed on Formlabs printers, a milestone our users passed this year. We’ll be acknowledging a decade of innovation and getting inspired to break more design boundaries on the way to 200 million parts.”

You can get your free ticket here.

October 26 & 28: Stratasys Experience Tour

The Experience Stratasys Tour across the U.S. wraps up this week, with just two more stops, both of which will be hosted by TriMech. On Wednesday the 26th, the tour heads to the Cade Museum in Gainesville, Florida, and on Friday the 28th, Stratasys will end the tour at Groundswell Startups in Melbourne, Florida.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here.

October 27: Scaling Up Nano- and Microfabrication with Nanoscribe

At 5 pm CEST (11 am EST) on October 27th, Nanoscribe will hold a webinar on “Scaling up nano- and microfabrication” with its high-performance Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL) technology. In addition to a live demo of the Quantum X printer and a Q&A session, several topics will be discussed, including the basics and strengths of 2GL-based prototyping and mastering, technological options for scaling up to mass production, and more. The speakers will be Marek Krehel, Director of Technologies and R&D at 3D AG; Aaron Kobler, Team Lead of the Nanoscribe Customer Success Team; and Christine Thanner, Technology Developer at EV Group.

“Combined with various well-established replication technologies such as nanoimprint lithography (NIL), micro-injection molding, roll-to-roll printing or hot embossing, 2GL is the starting point and key to mass production of state-of-the-art microstructures.”

You can register with Nanoscribe to sign up for the webinar here.

October 27: 3rd Party Materials on Nexa3D’s XiP

If you are upgrading to an XiP system by Nexa3D, but still have plenty of resin left over from another printer that you’d like to use, then this webinar and demonstration on “How to Use 3rd-Party Materials on the Professional 3D Printer— XiP” at 1 pm EST on Thursday the 27th is for you. Together, Nexa3D’s Head of Content Shawn Miely and Taylor Hardy, ELK3D Sales Engineer, will discuss why it’s beneficial to use open materials, how the XiP’s open mode works, how to get started using 3rd party resins on the XiP, which materials you should try, and more.

“Selecting the right materials for your 3D printer can make or break your 3D printer. While we’ve worked closely with the industry leaders on validated materials for XiP – the world’s first ultrafast desktop 3D printer -the beauty of an open platform printer is to allow users to experiment and validate their own resins. That’s why XiP is completely open for use with 3rd party resins.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 27: Smart Manufacturing Experience Webinar on Innovation

A series of complimentary webinars, sponsored by SME MEDIA, will be held in advance of the Smart Manufacturing Experience event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2024. Each one will provide insight from industry leaders and advance your knowledge of smart manufacturing, as well as feature technologies that you can explore in-person at the event. This Thursday, October 27th, at 3 pm EST, one of these webinars will be held, focusing on how to “Start Small for BIG Innovation.” Together with Andy Henderson, PhD, President of Hendtech LLC and CTO of Praemo Inc., and Andrew Johnson, CEO of ShelfAware LLC, attendees will explore what a digital company looks like and how to tackle and implement digital transformation today.

“Whether your company is looking at pulling the trigger on new smart equipment, a pivot toward virtual sales & remote service, or discussing grand ideas like Industry 4.0, too many industrial companies are falling prey to the temptation to swing for the fences. Digital Transformation is a slow, intentional process of incremental innovations. In this webinar you will learn how tackling bite-sized innovations in practical terms with a discussion lead by a true practitioner with a desire to share his story and in so doing help other companies find their way in this turbulent landscape.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 28: 3D Printing in the Medial Industry with TriMech

Finally, at 10 am EST on Friday the 28th, TriMech will discuss the “Evolution of 3D Printing in the Medical Industry.” Attendees will learn about digital anatomy and how it’s revolutionizing the medical industry, view relevant case studies from industries that have benefited from integrating digital anatomy into their processes, and more from Mario De Lio, TriMech’s Solutions Consultant – Additive Solutions.

“Innovation saves lives, 3D printing continues to empower doctors, researchers and medical device manufacturers to create solutions faster, test concepts thoroughly and customize solutions like never before.”

You can register for the webinar here.

