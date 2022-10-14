AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Mushroom 3D Printed Fish and Chicken Coops from Soil

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Revo Foods and Mycorena are repurposing a mycoprotein deprived from fungi for 3D printed whole cuts of fish.  Alpha Powders, Photosynthetic, Rivelin Robotics, SphereCube and Lattice Medical win the Formnext Startup Awards. Krisztian Gora uses WASP to 3D print loam chicken coops.

